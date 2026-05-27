Mechanicsburg, PA – With motorcycle riding season in full swing, the Shapiro Administration is reminding Pennsylvanians that training, preparation, and safe riding can keep motorcyclists safe on the road.

There were 2,927 crashes involving motorcycles on Pennsylvania roads in 2025, resulting in 186 fatalities: that is a decrease of 376 crashes and 33 fatalities compared to 2024.

“Any decrease in crashes and deaths on our roads is great news, but the only acceptable number of deaths is zero,” said PennDOT Secretary Mike Carroll. “Drivers and motorcyclists should continue to share the road safely and watch out for each other so this encouraging downward trend continues, until we reach zero deaths.”

Through the Pennsylvania Motorcycle Safety Program (PAMSP), Pennsylvanians with a motorcycle permit or license can earn a motorcycle license or refresh their skills through a variety of free training to help develop safe riding skills, no matter how experienced or inexperienced.

The available courses include:

Basic Rider Course (BRC).

Intermediate Rider Course (IRC).

Advanced Rider Course (ARC).

3-Wheeled Motorcycle Basic Rider Course (3WBRC).

Motorcycle permit holders who successfully complete a basic or intermediate course are not required to take a skills test at a PennDOT Driver’s License Center and can automatically earn their motorcycle license. Motorcycle permit holders who complete a 3-wheel basic course will earn a motorcycle license with a restriction prohibiting the operation of a 2-wheel motorcycle.

PennDOT has contracted with several motorcycle training providers to offer these safety training classes free of charge to Pennsylvanians with a motorcycle permit or license. Additional training sites may become available as the riding season continues. For an up-to-date list and interactive map of training locations, visit PennDOT’s website. Additional information can be found at the PAMSP website.

“Motorcycle training not only includes necessary skills to avoid and survive crashes but reinforces the importance of obeying traffic laws like adherence to speed limits and no drinking and riding,” said Pennsylvania State Police Deputy Director for the Bureau of Patrol Captain Hardeep Rai. “Traffic laws are there to protect everyone and ensure that everyone has a safe trip on our roads, no matter how they choose to travel.”

The Pennsylvania Insurance Department (PID) reminds riders that they must have insurance to drive a motorcycle in the state. Many insurers offer discounts for motorcyclists who have completed safety courses, have memberships in certain associations, or have safe driving records. Pennsylvanians can discuss available discount options with their insurer.

“Motorcycles are not just a passion for many Pennsylvanians, but a way of life. Protection for riders comes in many forms. Motorcycle safety and financial protection go hand in hand,” said PID Deputy Commissioner for Product Regulation Richard Hendrickson. “By staying insured and taking advantage of training opportunities, riders can protect themselves on the road while also potentially lowering their insurance costs.”

Some safety tips drivers should keep in mind when sharing the road with motorcycles include:

Watch for Motorcycles : Be aware that motorcycles are small and may be difficult to see. Check mirrors and blind spots before changing lanes and at intersections.

: Be aware that motorcycles are small and may be difficult to see. Check mirrors and blind spots before changing lanes and at intersections. Allow more following distance : Leave at least four seconds when following a motorcycle.

: Leave at least four seconds when following a motorcycle. Always signal before changing lanes or merging with traffic.

before changing lanes or merging with traffic. Respect a motorcycle as a full-size vehicle with the same rights and privileges as any vehicle on the road. Allow a motorcyclist a full lane width: They need room to maneuver safely in all types of road conditions.

as a full-size vehicle with the same rights and privileges as any vehicle on the road. Allow a motorcyclist a full lane width: They need room to maneuver safely in all types of road conditions. Never drive impaired.

Motorcyclists can do their part to help avoid crashes by following some simple safety tips:

Wear reflective clothing and put reflective tape on your protective clothing and motorcycle. Also wear face or eye protection and a DOT-approved helmet.

and put reflective tape on your protective clothing and motorcycle. Also wear face or eye protection and a DOT-approved helmet. Always ride sober , obey all speed limits, and allow enough time to react to potentially dangerous situations.

, obey all speed limits, and allow enough time to react to potentially dangerous situations. Know your motorcycle and conduct a pre-ride check.

and conduct a pre-ride check. Practice safe riding techniques and know how to handle your motorcycle in adverse road and weather conditions.

For more information about motorcycle safety, visit PennDOT’s website.