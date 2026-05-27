PUNXSUTAWNEY, Pa. (EYT) — Pennsylvania State Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect connected to a narcotics investigation in Jefferson County.

According to PSP Punxsutawney, troopers are investigating the discovery of narcotics at Snax Food and Gas in Punxsutawney Borough.

Police said that around 5:15 p.m. on May 9, the male suspect allegedly dropped a clear plastic bag containing suspected methamphetamine at the business.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of the suspect is asked to contact PSP Punxsutawney at 814-938-0510, PSP Tips toll-free at 1-800-472-8477, or submit a tip online at: https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=107.