CURWENSVILLE, PA-The GFWC Curwensville Woman’s Club will again sponsor the Curwensville Susquehanna Classic 10K/5K run and 5K walk on Saturday, June 20.

Registration will take place at Irvin Park from 7:30-8:30 a.m.

Participants will be bussed to their respective start lines, and the race will start promptly at 9 a.m.

The course will be on the Rails to Trails from Clearfield to Curwensville.

Participants can register online at https://forms.office.com/r/y0D8mZy6BQ or call Lois Richards 814-236-3422 for a registration form.