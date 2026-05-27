CLEARFIELD, Pa. — Clearfield County Commissioner Tim Winters has issued the following statement regarding the county’s new policy on public comment:

It has become a pattern for a group of predominantly out-of-town activists upset with federal immigration policy, Immigrations and Customs Enforcement, and the GEO Group to use the public comment portion of our meetings to call for closure of a federal facility, gain media attention to their cause, and create social media content. Our responsibility at the county level is to our residents and taxpayers, not to groups looking for a venue from which to promote their agenda.

Tim J. Winters