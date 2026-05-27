CLEARFIELD, Pa. — The Clearfield County commissioners passed an ordinance and a resolution Tuesday that will give an old bridge a new owner and an old downtown property a new use.

Under Ordinance 2026-1, the county is transferring ownership of an old iron bridge in Knox Township to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.

The bridge, also referred to as the Kellytown Bridge, crosses Clearfield Creek and has been closed for several years due to a lack of maintenance. Knox Township supervisors have wanted the remains of the bridge removed for several years, noting it is dangerous and that barriers blocking the road to the bridge are regularly vandalized or removed.

The ordinance shifts all future costs associated with the bridge to PennDOT.

The commissioners then passed Resolution 2026-2 to apply for an Act 13 Greenways, Trails and Recreation Grant through the state Department of Community and Economic Development. The county will act as a pass-through agency for the $250,000 grant, which will go to the Clearfield County Redevelopment Authority. The funding will be used for a pocket park at the former Brody’s/Home Furnishings location on Second Street.

The redevelopment authority currently owns the lot. Authority Director Lisa Kovalich shared plans with the commissioners for a park featuring potted plants, benches, tables with umbrellas, a children’s climbing wall and space in the back for food trucks.

The total budget for the park is $250,130. The redevelopment authority will provide a $37,000 match, leaving the county with no monetary responsibility for the project.

In other business, Commissioner Dave Glass reported that the recent election experienced a few minor hiccups in the morning but ultimately ran smoothly with roughly a 21 percent voter turnout.

The county will need numerous poll workers for the November election, which officials expect to be much busier. The county will release more information on how to sign up in the coming months.