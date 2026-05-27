STRATTANVILLE, Pa. (EYT) — Anthony Rombold, a Summerville native and 2010 Clarion-Limestone High School graduate, will serve as the guest speaker for the school’s class of 2026 commencement ceremony on May 28 at 7 p.m. at the C-L Sports Complex.

Rombold is currently assigned to the Joint Staff Directorate at the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia.

He commissioned as a Second Lieutenant in the Armor branch from the United States Military Academy at West Point, New York, in 2014. He earned a Bachelor of Science in Life Science from West Point. He also holds a Master of Policy Management from Georgetown University and a Master of Arts in Higher Education Administration.

His first military assignment was with the 4th Infantry Division at Fort Carson, Colorado. During this assignment, he deployed to Kabul, Afghanistan, to support Operation Resolute Support.

Rombold later served as an Assistant Professor at Bowie State University in Maryland. He also completed the Maneuver Captains Career Course at Fort Benning.

He then held multiple positions at Fort Riley, Kansas, and in the Republic of Korea. Following those roles, he assumed command of Bravo Company, 2nd Battalion, 70th Armor Regiment. Rombold also received the General Omar N. Bradley Fellowship, serving on the Army Staff.

His military awards and decorations include the Bronze Star Medal, the Meritorious Service Medal, and the Ranger Tab.

Rombold is married to Lizabeth Frontino. They have one daughter, Margaret.

The post Clarion-Limestone Graduate and Pentagon Officer to Speak at 2026 Commencement appeared first on exploreJefferson.