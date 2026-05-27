SNYDER TWP., Pa. (EYT) — State Police in DuBois charged a Brockway man with two felony counts after he allegedly failed to update his address as required by Megan’s Law.

According to court records, State Police in DuBois filed the following charges against 48-year-old Tory Levon Godfrey:

Failure to Verify Address/Be Photographed, Felony 2

Failure to Register to PSP, Felony 2

Godfrey is listed on the Pennsylvania Megan’s Law website as a 10-year offender. This designation stems from a 2009 conviction for indecent assault, the website states.

The Pennsylvania State Police Megan’s Law Unit received a tip that Godfrey was no longer living at his registered address, according to the affidavit of probable cause. His last registered address was the Just for Jesus ministry located on Route 28 in Snyder Township, Jefferson County, the affidavit states.

A staff member at the ministry told police that Godfrey left the facility on foot on March 27, according to the complaint. Police say the staff member also noted that Godfrey had been threatening others and did not follow the guidelines of the ministry. Ministry staff had planned to ask Godfrey to leave due to hostile behavior, but he left before they could do so, according to the affidavit.

State police checked the Pennsylvania Sexual Offender Registry Tool on May 19 and confirmed that Godfrey had not updated his address, the affidavit states. Individuals subject to the registration laws must update their address within three days of moving, according to the complaint. Godfrey last verified his information on March 22, according to police.

Police stated they made numerous attempts to locate Godfrey without success.

Charges were filed on May 20 in Magisterial District Judge David B. Inzana’s office. Court records indicate a preliminary hearing has not yet been scheduled.

The post Brockway Man Charged for Allegedly Failing to Update Megan’s Law Registration appeared first on exploreJefferson.