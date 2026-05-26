WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Representatives Glenn “GT” Thompson (R-PA), Lucy McBath (D-GA), Mike Lawler (R-NY), John Mannion (D-NY), Jen Kiggans (R-VA), and Suzanne Bonamici (D-OR) introduced the bipartisan Early Childhood Workforce Advancement Act. This legislation addresses the childcare workforce shortage by investing in career and technical education (CTE) programs and incentivizing more students to enter the early childhood workforce upon graduation.

“The shortage of childcare workers has a negative effect upon families needing structured care environments and also our economy,” Rep. Thompson said. “I am proud to support the Early Childhood Workforce Advancement Act to help expand career and technical education and create pathways in childhood education to meet the needs of parents, children, and workers.”

“Every parent deserves the peace of mind that comes with knowing their child is in good hands while they go to work and provide for their family. For too long, finding affordable, quality childcare has been out of reach for working Americans,” Rep. McBath said. “The Early Childhood Workforce Advancement Act will invest in career and technical programs that open doors for students who want to serve their communities as early childhood educators. It’s our responsibility to prepare the next generation of childcare workers and give families the support they need to thrive.”

“Working families depend on access to affordable, reliable childcare, but workforce shortages continue to make that harder to find,” Rep. Lawler said. “This bipartisan legislation helps build a stronger pipeline of early childhood educators by investing in career and technical education and creating pathways for students to enter the field. Supporting childcare workers means supporting families, strengthening our economy, and giving children the foundation they need to succeed.”

“No parent should have to choose between earning a paycheck and caring for their children. That’s why I’m proud to join my colleagues in this common-sense bipartisan effort to address the childcare shortage head-on,” Rep. Mannion said. “In Central New York and the Mohawk Valley, childhood poverty rates remain among the highest in the nation. This legislation will help strengthen career and technical education (CTE) programs, giving our children the strong foundation they need to succeed. It represents an important step towards a robust federal commitment to supporting children and families across the country.”

“Access to affordable, reliable childcare is essential for working families and for the strength of our economy,” Rep. Kiggans said. “Right now, too many parents are struggling to find quality care, while childcare providers continue to face severe workforce shortages. I am proud to support the bipartisan Early Childhood Workforce Advancement Act because it takes meaningful steps to strengthen the pipeline of skilled early childhood educators and expand opportunities for students interested in this critical profession. We must ensure America’s parents are supported and their children have a strong foundation to succeed!”

“Child care is essential for children, families, businesses, and communities to thrive,” Rep. Bonamici said. “We need more students to enter this critical profession, and career and technical education (CTE) programs have great potential to make it easier and more affordable for them to do so. I’m grateful to work with a group of bipartisan colleagues to introduce this commonsense legislation.”

The Early Childhood Workforce Advancement Act would:

Award grants to eligible partnerships such as institutions of higher education, childcare providers, or relevant workforce training programs with schools;

Establish, expand, or support career and technical education and career pathway programs of study in early childhood education.

The bipartisan Early Childhood Workforce Advancement Act is supported by Advance CTE, American Federation of Teachers, Association of Career and Technical Education, Bipartisan Policy Center, Council for Professional Recognition, Center for Law and Social Policy, Child Care Aware, Children’s Defense Fund, Early Care and Education Consortium, First Five Years Fund, First Focus Campaign for Children, National Education Association, National Head Start Association, National Partnership for Women and Families, National Women’s Law Center Action Fund, Save the Children, and Zero to Three.

Full text of the bill can be found by clicking here.