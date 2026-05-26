CLEARFIELD, PA – During a special meeting held Friday morning, the Clearfield County Recreation and Tourism Authority Board of Directors today approved a new brand identity and tagline for Visit Clearfield County.

The new tagline, ‘Something Wild is Waiting,’ replaces the longtime slogan ‘Halfway to Everywhere’ and signals a bold repositioning of the county as a destination in its own right.

The rebrand, developed in partnership with Elevation Advertising Agency, reflects months of strategic research and community engagement. The new identity will begin rolling out on brochures, signage, digital platforms, and

promotional materials, with the previous logo and tagline being phased out over the coming months.

“We no longer have to be halfway to another destination because we are the destination,” said Executive Director Collin Norman.

“This rebrand acknowledges what our community has always known—Clearfield County has something unique

to offer, and it’s time we positioned ourselves accordingly.”

The new branding and design captures both the county’s abundant outdoor recreation opportunities and the sense of discovery that awaits visitors exploring the region’s downtowns, cultural attractions, and natural landscapes. ‘Something Wild is Waiting’ is designed to evoke curiosity and adventure while remaining broad enough to encompass the full spectrum of experiences available throughout Clearfield County.

Board Chairman Susan Williams noted, “I believe the new brand along with the new logo and marketing products

positions our wonderful county as no longer a secret but a great place to live and visit.”

The brand rollout coincides with several major initiatives underway at Visit Clearfield County, including the development of a new welcome center in downtown Clearfield, a redesigned website launching this summer, and a comprehensive social media strategy focused on showcasing authentic local experiences.

Norman added that the rebrand represents a strategic shift for the organization. “For years, our messaging emphasized our location between larger cities. This new brand says we’re worth the trip on our own merit. Something wild, something unexpected, something memorable—that ‘s what’s waiting here.”

About Visit Clearfield County

Visit Clearfield County is the Clearfield County Recreation and Tourism Authority, dedicated to promoting tourism, recreation, and economic development throughout Clearfield County, Pennsylvania. For more information, visit www.visitclearfieldcounty.org.