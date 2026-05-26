It has been one of the wettest springs in recent history with a record number of rain outs so far. But for maybe the first time this season the weather forecast is looking favorable for the busiest week of western Pennsylvania sprint car racing. The Schaeffer’s Specialized Lubricants Western PA Speedweek presented by J.S.Bova Excavating is set to present five straight nights of racing at five different tracks.

This year’s edition of Speedweek will be the richest in recent memory with over $100,000 in feature winnings and point fund money on the line. That impressive amount will be furthered yet by additional giveaways, awards and nightly contingencies throughout the five days of action. A strong field of sprint cars is expected each and every night.

Things are scheduled to kick off this Wednesday May 27 th at Michaels Mercer Raceway. After losing their Speedweek show to rain the past several years the weather is looking good for this Wednesday. Along with a great field of 410 sprint cars the RUSH wingless sprint cars and crate modifieds will round out the action. Ohio’s Mark Keegan was the last driver to win a Speedweek show at Mercer way back in 2000.

On Thursday action heads south to the “monster half mile” Pittsburgh Motor Speedway where the sprint cars will reach their fastest speeds of the week. Last year Brandon Spithaler picked up the win at Pittsburgh and he is expected to be back to defend his win. There is usually a host of central Pennsylvania invaders at the big half mile making for a strong field. The ump modifieds will also be on the card for their only visit of 2026.

On Friday it’s off to Lernerville Speedway for the 3 rd annual Jean Lynch Classic presented by Mosites Lynch Racing. Speedweek will highlight the regular Fab 4 racing program fans see on Friday nights. Lernerville has boasted car counts near fifty the past few years so expect strong showing of sprint cars Friday.

It’s just across the border to Sharon Speedway in Hartford, Ohio for Saturday’s installment of Western PA Speedweek. Night four, considered the marquee event will feature the inaugural Floyd Trevis Memorial and is the highest paying race of the week featuring a $5,000 to-win, $400 to start main event. Big block modifieds and crown vics will round out the card at Sharon.

Local racer Jeremy Weaver fended off the invaders to win the rain shortened Speedweek in 2025 (Rick Rarer photo)

Speedweek comes to a close on Sunday at Tri-City Raceway Park with the $4,000 to win finale and the crowning of Speedweek champion. Last year central Pa invader Steven Snyder scored the upset with his first career 410 win in his first ever start at the Venango county oval. Snyder won the battle but Jeremy Weaver won the war as he celebrated his first ever Speedweek championship.

The first Western PA Speedweek took place in 1993 and from then was sanctioned each year by the All-Star Circuit of Champions until 2000. After a twenty year hiatus Speedweek returned unsanctioned in 2021 featuring western Pennsylvania’s top sprint car teams and invaders from the surrounding areas of eastern Pennsylvania, Ohio and as far as Australia each year.

Since its revival the series has grown each season with larger purses and car counts. Leading the way in Speedweek championships is former All-Star champs Frankie Kerr and Dale Blaney, along with AJ Flick who all scored a pair of back to back championships each. Ohio veteran Dale Blaney is the all-time winningest driver in Western PA Speedweek history, claiming an impressive seven victories over the years. Blaney could add to his total this week where he is still considered a favorite to win at Sharon Speedway.

Speedweek’s toughest competitor over the past few seasons has been Mother Nature with five of the last ten shows falling victim to rain. But this year the weather looks better than ever. If you are a sprint car fan this is one week you do not want to miss! Great fields of cars and great racing are expected each night so be sure to get out to your local track and catch the excitement.

Rick’s Racing Roundup is brought to you by:

Ascendance Trucks

Kerle Tire Company

Bauer Truck Repair

Redbank Chevrolet

DuBrook, Inc.

Luton’s Plumbing & Heating

Sweet Basil Italian Restaurant & Bar

Cousin Basil’s Restaurant & Bar

Gatesman Auto Body

The post Rick’s Racing Roundup: Favorable Forecast Clears The Way For Packed Speedweek Schedule appeared first on exploreJefferson.