CLEARFIELD, PA- Parents and families who have a child needing financial assistance for medical costs, treatment or equipment not covered by insurance are reminded the deadline to file an application for funding from the PB Zentmyer fund is Friday, June 5.

The PB Zentmyer grant program is managed by Masonic Lodges – Noble Lodge 480, Curwensville, PA, Masonic Lodge 515 in Osceola Mills and Masonic Lodge 574 in Coalport along with the Clearfield County Charitable Foundation.

Funding for the grant awards will be made from the PB Zentmyer Trust Fund that was established by estate of PB Zentmyer in the 1920’s and entrusted to the area Masonic Lodges to manage and distribute to Clearfield County children with special medical needs.

Applications for consideration by the selection committee can be made online at the Clearfield County Charitable Foundation website, www.clearfieldcharitablefoundation.org, and the application period will run through Friday, June 5 with review and determination of grant awards made by August 31.

To file the application, parents or legal guardians should go to www.clearfieldcharitablefoundation.org and click on the “FILE ZENTMYER APPLICATION” button, create a log in and password, and provide all the requested information on the online application. Parents and guardians should be aware the grant award will only be paid to the medical services provider or vendor providing services or equipment necessary for the treatment of the child and cannot be paid directly to the family. Also, this grant cannot be used to reimburse for expenses already incurred.

Any questions regarding filing an application for funding from the PB Zentmyer Fund can be emailed to cccfexecdir@outlook.com.