PUNXSUTAWNEY, Pa. (EYT) — Two DuBois residents face criminal charges after state police used social media surveillance photographs to identify them as suspects in the theft of a laptop from a local Walmart, investigators say.

According to court records, Caleb Isaac Doksa, 27, and Samantha Nicole Faudie, 31, both of DuBois, were each charged on May 20 after Pennsylvania State Police in Punxsutawney filed criminal complaints in Magisterial District Judge Jacqueline J. Mizerock’s office.

Doksa is charged with the following offenses:

Retail Theft — Take Merchandise, Felony 3

Retail Theft — Remove Security Tag, Misdemeanor 3

Meanwhile, Faudie faces the following charge:

Criminal Conspiracy/Aid, Felony 3

The incident occurred on May 4 at the Walmart located on State Route 119 in Young Township, according to the affidavits of probable cause. An asset protection officer reported seeing a male suspect remove an ASUS laptop valued at approximately $725 from a display stand in the electronics section of the store, the complaints stated.

The male suspect carried the item to the toy section, removed the security device, hid the device on a shelf, and exited without paying, the affidavits allege. A female suspect accompanied the male inside the store and left separately after purchasing soda with an EBT card, according to the complaints. The two individuals then left the scene together in a white Chevrolet Trax, police reported.

The Pennsylvania State Police posted surveillance photographs of the suspects on Facebook, the affidavits stated. According to the complaints, individuals who viewed the post contacted the police and identified the suspects as Doksa and Faudie. State police reported that the vehicle in the photographs was registered to Faudie.

During a police interview on May 9, Faudie allegedly admitted that she drove Doksa to the store. The complaints stated that Faudie told police she believed the laptop was stolen when Doksa entered the vehicle with the item. Faudie admitted she saw the laptop before driving Doksa away from the property, according to the affidavits.

Faudie also told law enforcement that Doksa instructed her not to use his name when speaking with the police, the complaints allege.

Magisterial District Judge Jacqueline J. Mizerock issued summonses for both defendants on May 20, according to court dockets. Preliminary hearings are scheduled for June 4.

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