JEFFERSON CO., Pa. (EYT) — Pennsylvania State Police released details on several recent incidents investigated by troopers in Jefferson and Indiana counties.

Clover Township DUI Arrest

According to PSP Punxsutawney, a 44-year-old Butler man was arrested for DUI following a traffic stop around 5:07 p.m. on May 21 in the 9800 block of Mount Pleasant Road in Clover Township, Jefferson County. Police said the man was operating a 2018 black Ram 2500 when he was stopped for a summary traffic violation. During the stop, troopers determined the driver was allegedly under the influence of alcohol. Charges are pending.

Harassment Incident in Winslow Township

In a separate Jefferson County incident, PSP DuBois responded to a reported domestic dispute around 5:02 p.m. on May 23 along Rathmel Boulevard in Winslow Township. According to police, a 30-year-old Reynoldsville man and a 24-year-old Reynoldsville woman were both observed to have recent physical injuries allegedly caused by the other party. Troopers said charges were prepared against both individuals, and both were lodged in the county jail awaiting arraignment.

Glen Campbell Harassment Turns Physical

Meanwhile, PSP Punxsutawney reported that a 37-year-old Glen Campbell man was arrested following an assault incident around 10:10 p.m. on May 21 along Glenwood Avenue in Glen Campbell Borough, Indiana County. According to troopers, the man allegedly slammed a 69-year-old male victim to the floor of a residence and slapped him in the face multiple times. Police also allege the man punched the victim’s dog multiple times during the incident. Troopers said the defendant was housed in the Indiana County Jail.

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