PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (EYT) — The Pennsylvania State Police is warning residents and visitors to remain vigilant against scams and criminal activity ahead of several large-scale events expected to draw millions of people to Pennsylvania, including the FIFA World Cup.

Officials said approximately 500,000 fans are expected to participate in FIFA World Cup festivities, prompting renewed public safety efforts under the Shapiro Administration.

State police highlighted several common scams associated with high-profile events, including:

Counterfeit or fake digital tickets sold through unofficial websites or social media platforms.

Fraudulent hotel, rental, or travel package offers with unrealistically low prices.

Malware and phishing links disguised as event-related photos, videos, or updates on social media.

Fake QR codes placed near venues to trick users into visiting fraudulent websites.

ATM skimming devices and cash-trap scams designed to steal financial information.

Police encouraged attendees to purchase tickets only through verified platforms, avoid unfamiliar links or attachments, and download apps exclusively from authorized app stores.

Officials also advised people to inspect QR codes carefully before scanning and verify website URLs for secure connections.

“Our number one priority is safety, and preparation is key,” said Major Serell C. Ulrich, Director of the Bureau of Criminal Investigation for the Pennsylvania State Police. “Criminals like to use high-profile events like this to prey on innocent victims. Our goal is to protect people from thieves by alerting them about red flags to watch out for and connecting them with information that helps prevent them from falling victim.”

PSP noted the same precautions should also be followed during other major upcoming events, including America’s 250th Anniversary celebrations and MLB All-Star Week in Philadelphia.

Anyone who believes they have been targeted by a scam or criminal activity is encouraged to contact local law enforcement and report suspicious activity to tips@pa.gov.

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