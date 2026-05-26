Lillian Caroline “Carol” DePello, 100, of DuBois, passed away on Thursday, May 21, 2026, at Christ the King Manor.

Born on March 23, 1926, in Brockway, PA, she was the daughter of the late Archie and Grace (Bundy) Apker.

On October 3, 1970, she married Harry DePello in DuBois, PA. He preceded her in passing on March 6, 2006.

Carol graduated from Jeff Tech, was a member of United Church of Christ in Paradise, enjoyed arts and crafts at St. Michael’s Terrace, needle point, crocheting and spending time with her family and friends.

She is survived by her family, daughters: Carol (Brian) Mook of Florida, Peggy Carr of DuBois, sons: Terry (Michele) Thompson of DuBois and Jim (Lynn) Thompson of New Jersey, six grandchildren: Danielle Brecker, Angela Schaffer, Anthony Martin, Jamie Thompson, Giorgi Thompson and Angela Sangster and eight great-grandchildren.

Carol was the last surviving member of her family.

She was preceded in passing by her parents, husband Harry, daughter Barbara Becker and sister Bertha Jean Putzman.

A time of sharing and remembrance will be held at the Adamson Funeral Chapel & Crematorium on Thursday, May 28, 2026, from 2 to 4 p.m. Services will be private. Interment will take place in Morningside Cemetery.

Memorial donations maybe made to any autism group of your choice.

Online condolence may be made at www.adamsonfuneral.com.

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