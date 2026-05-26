DUBOIS — After holding DuBois Central Catholic hitless for 5 1/3 innings Monday at Heindl Field, Curwensville ace Addison Siple gave up a bunt single to Lily Davidson, who eventually scored the lone run of the game as the Lady Tide suffered another stinging loss to the Lady Cardinals in the District 9 class A title game.

DCC also toppled the Tide in last season’s championship clash in a marathon 12-inning tilt that ended with a 4-2 score.

The D-9 crown is the seventh straight for the Lady Cardinals, who have also won nine of the last 10.

After Davidson put down the sixth-inning bunt single, she moved to second on a wild pitch. Reese Pfingstler got a single to drop in shallow centerfield and the ensuing throw back to the infield missed the cutoff. That allowed Davidson, who was being held at third, to score.

Siple got the next two DCC batters to pop out, stranding Pfingstler at second base and giving the Lady Tide one last chance to dent the scoreboard.

But Lady Cardinal pitcher Rylee Kulbatsky put together a 1-2-3 inning to send DCC to another district title.

Kulbatsky allowed just three hits and walked one, while striking out nine batters in her seven innings of work.

Siple finished her day with 12 strikeouts in six innings. She walked one batter, hit two and gave up the two singles.

Curwensville had a couple chances to score against Kulbatsky, but couldn’t get the clutch hit to put a run on the board.

Kylah Wos hit a one-out single in the first and moved to second on a passed ball, but she was stranded there as Kulbatsky struck out the next two Tide hitters. Wos had two of the Lady Tide’s three hits.

Siple hit a one-out triple in the fourth, but was gunned down at home trying to score on Ava Hainsey’s bunt.

Kulbatsky retired 10 of the final 11 Lady Tide batters, allowing just a two-out single to Wos in the sixth.

DCC improved to 18-2 with the win and move into the PIAA playoffs, which begin Monday, June 1. The Lady Cardinals get the loser of Wednesday’s District 6 championship between Claysburg-Kimmel and Juniata Valley.

Curwensville, which fell to 13-6, will play at least one more game as well.

The Lady Tide have a PIAA play-in game against the District 5 runner-up (either Berlin Brothersvalley or Meyersdale), on Thursday, May 28, at a District 9 site to be determined. The winner of that game moves on to play the District 6 champion in the opening round of PIAAs on June 1. The District 5-9 subregional was recently added when District 12 was unable to field a representative in the 1A playoffs.

Curwensville—0

Addison Warren c 3000, Kylah Wos 2b 3020, Addison Siple p 3010, Ava Hainsey 3b 3000, Eliza Aughenbaugh rf 2000, Briah Peoples ss 3000, Addyson Neiswender lf 2000, Sydney Simcox cf 2000, Sylvia Witherite 1b 2000. Totals: 23-0-3-0.

DuBois Central Catholic—1

Lily Sachs ss 2000, Lily Davidson cf 2110, Reese Pfingstler 2b 3010, Rylee Kulbatsky p 3000, Maggie Mauthe 3b 3000, Virginia Myers c 1000, Ellie Gow 1b 2000, Kylee Kulbatsky dp 2000, Lizzy Green lf 2000. Totals: 20-1-2-0.

Score by Innings

Curwensville 000 000 0—1 3 1

DuBois Central Catholic 000 001 x—1 2 0

3B—Siple. HBP—Davidson (by Siple), Sachs (by Siple). SB—Wos. CS—Aughenbaugh.

Pitching

Curwensville: Siple—6 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 12 SO.

DCC: R. Kulbatsky—7 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 9 SO.

WP—Kulbatsky. LP—Siple.

Lady Tide Scoreboard: