REYNOLDSVILLE- Jeff Tech honored their Employee of the Year and Teacher of the Year for 2026 on Thursday, May 7 at two separate ceremonies.

Mrs. Peggy Rocco of Reynoldsville, PA was crowned Employee of the Year at a ceremony held that morning at Jeff Tech.

Peggy has been employed in the Food Service Operations department for the past 12 years. In the presence of Peggy, you feel like the most important person to enter a room. Her smile and warm greeting are infectious. Along with her always pleasant demeanor, Peggy is a hard worker and is praised as being one of the reasons the food service operations at Jeff Tech run so smoothly. There was a time during COVID, when serving lunches was incredibly trying. No matter the obstacle, Peggy would simply smile and say, “Don’t worry about it, we’ll fix it!” Peggy doesn’t expect a helping hand, but when she is offered assistance, she is always incredibly grateful. At the end of this school year, Peggy will be leaving Jeff Tech for a much-deserved happy retirement.

That same day in the evening, Jeff Tech surprised Mr. Thomas Weaver, of Brookville, PA, the Welding and Metal Fabrications instructor at Jeff Tech, with the honor of being named Teacher of the Year.

It should have been no surprise for Tom because this instructor deserves recognition. A 1992 graduate of Jeff Tech himself, Tom returned to teach here in 2016. The success experienced by our students in his program is a direct reflection of the impact Mr. Weaver has had on those young adults who have been fortunate enough to be taught by him. His attention to detail and the professional expectations he has for his Career and Technical Education program, and his students in the program, set standards for excellence. His desire to connect with kids and their families and the community is noteworthy. In addition to his work in his program of expertise, Mr. Weaver also runs our Veteran’s Day celebration at Jeff Tech. As a veteran of the United States Navy for four years, his pride in his country is evident. Not only does he set out to do his best with all aspects of his life and career, but he does so with joy in his heart. Fortunately, Mr. Weaver will not be retiring like Mrs. Rocco so he can go on having a positive influence on generations to come.