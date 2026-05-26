The Clarion-Limestone Area School District is accepting applications for Elementary Teacher(s) for the 2026–2027 school year.

Position: Elementary Teacher(s)

Certification: Elementary Teacher Certification

School Year: 2026–2027 School Year

District Overview:

The Clarion-Limestone Area School District is dedicated to fostering an inclusive learning environment that meets the diverse needs of all students. We are committed to excellence in education and strive to provide innovative programs and support services that promote academic success and personal growth.

Responsibilities:

Plan and teach standards-based lessons.

Maintain a safe and orderly classroom.

Assess student progress and report results.

Communicate with families and collaborate with colleagues.

Participate in school activities and professional development.

Application Requirements:

Interested applicants must submit the following documentation by 2:00 P.M. on June 5, 2026:

Letter of interest

Current resume

Completed PA Standard Teaching Application

Copy of PA certificate

Official transcripts

Three letters of recommendation

Copies of current clearances under Acts 34, 151, & 114 (less than one year old)

Submission Instructions:

Please forward all required documents to:

Brian Weible, Superintendent

Clarion-Limestone Area School District

4091 C-L School Road

Strattanville, PA 16258

Electronically via email to employment@clasd.net

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