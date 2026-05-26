BROOKVILLE, Pa. (EYT) — Jefferson County Coroner Greg Furlong has identified the man who died Monday after a vehicle he was working on fell on him in Warsaw Township.

Furlong identified the victim as 25-year-old Gage A. Rowe, of Brookville. According to the coroner, Rowe died from blunt force trauma to the chest and head.

The accident occurred on Milliron Road in Warsaw Township, Furlong said. He explained that Rowe was working on a vehicle transmission for another person when the jacks slipped, and he was trapped under the vehicle.

Rowe was expected at a family picnic at approximately 1 p.m. Family members became worried when he did not arrive and sent a neighbor to check on him, the coroner reported.

According to officials, the Warsaw Township Volunteer Fire Company and Jefferson County EMS also responded to the scene.

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