STRATTANVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – The Clarion-Limestone Area School District dedicated the month of April to raising awareness and funds for the Autism Tough Foundation, collecting a total of $770 through the efforts of students, staff, families, and community members.

In what district officials described as a generous act of community partnership, the Autism Tough Foundation donated the funds back to the district’s ongoing playground initiative.

According to the district, the donation will be used specifically toward the purchase of an inclusive piece of playground equipment to help ensure the future playground space is welcoming and accessible for all children.

The district said its broader playground initiative focuses on creating updated, inclusive, and engaging play spaces that support students of all abilities while encouraging connection, movement, and belonging.

“This partnership represents the heart of community,” district representatives said. “We are deeply grateful for the Autism Tough Foundation’s generosity and their belief in creating inclusive spaces where all students feel seen, valued, and included.”

District officials said fundraising and community partnerships remain essential as efforts continue to bring the inclusive playground vision to life.

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