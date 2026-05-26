CLEARFIELD, Pa. — Gentlemen, grow your beards!

The Appalachian Bearded Mafia is on their way July 18 to celebrate everything facial hair and raise money for charity.

The Appalachian Bearded Mafia founded in 2023, will descend on the Clearfield County Fair and are inviting young and old alike —even kids— to show off their wild whiskers, promote the bearded community, and help save children.

According to information on the Facebook page whiskerbattles.com, this is the first time the Appalachian Bearded Mafia has come to the fair, “and we intend to make it something they will never forget.”

The group is stepping into the fight against human trafficking. For the first time, The Appalachian Bearded Mafia is raising money to support New Path Child and Family Services, an organization that offers safe, secure trauma-responsive housing for youth in crisis and help them transition to safety.

Official Competition Divisions include:

Junior Whisker Division (kids)

The Whiskerinas Showcase

The Partial Prizefight

Distinguished Mustache Masters

Blue Ribbon Beards under 6 inches

Grand Champion Beard over 6 inches

Commonwealth Longbeard Division over 10 inches

Best In Show

“Bring your beard. Bring your creativity. Bring your energy. Let’s show the fairgrounds – and the entire country – what the bearding community is all about,” The Appalachian Mafia.

For more information, visit www.whiskerbattles.com