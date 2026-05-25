CLEARFIELD, Pa. – A Frenchville man is facing additional charges for his involvement with a group stealing copper wire from various remote locations in Clearfield County.

In February Robert Joseph Gavlock, 48, waived his right to a preliminary hearing on four felony counts each of disruption of service, theft by unlawful taking, criminal mischief, receiving stolen property and theft of secondary metal for allegedly selling large quantities of copper wire in the same time frame as several of the thefts.

During centralized court on Wednesday, Gavlock waived his right to hearings in two additional cases. He is charged with felony counts of burglary, criminal trespass and theft by unlawful taking in one case and felony criminal trespass and defiant trespass in the other. Both cases involve crimes in October 2024 in Girard Township.

He remains incarcerated on $25,000 bail in each of these new cases. His bail in the original case is $50,000.

According to the affidavit of probable cause in the burglary case, Gavlock was questioned in November about a theft from a gas well pad on Caledonia Pike in Girard Township. Missing were several tools and equipment including a brush mower, generators and sump pump. Gavlock identified Jason Hoover, 48, LeContes Mills, as the thief. In a second interview in January, Gavlock gave more details and admitted he was there with Hoover. Items taken from this location were valued at $8,665.

The criminal complaint in the second case outlines how Gavlock also gave information on individuals who entered a barn in Girard Township and removed a ladder which they used to access the wire. Gavlock admitted to being on that property three times, according to the report.

Several others including Hoover waived their rights to preliminary hearings for their involvement in these wire thefts in February. Click here to read an article on those hearings.