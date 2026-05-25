Harrisburg, PA – The Shapiro Administration is encouraged ATV enthusiasts to hit the trails again, as the Northcentral Regional ATV Trail reopened on Friday for the 2026 season with nearly 1,000 miles of connected roads and trails across Clinton, Lycoming, Potter, and Tioga counties.

The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) will manage the Northcentral Regional ATV Trail through Sunday, September 27— giving riders plenty of opportunities to explore the additional 130 miles added to the trail this season. Although the riding areas will be marked, riders are expected to familiarize themselves with permitted routes to ensure they are operating in legal riding areas.

“The interest in the Northcentral Regional ATV Trail continues to grow and the Shapiro Administration is responding by continuing to build up this trail system to provide more riding opportunities to Pennsylvania’s strong ATV community,” said State Forester Seth Cassell. “We expect riders to follow all rules and regulations for a fun, safe summer. Thank you to our state, county, and local partners for continuing to support this opportunity and helping to grow riding opportunities in the region and across the state.”

The 513-mile preferred route includes 256 miles of township roads; 186 miles of state forest roads and trails; and 51 miles of PennDOT-administered roads, and was made possible through partnerships with local governments and private landowners — particularly townships that voluntarily opened roads to the trail system. In total 932 miles can be ridden this season, which includes connecting roads and trails in the region.

Through PennDOT, the Shapiro Administration has created a new process that allows municipalities or regional organizations that manage trail networks to request an ATV route designation, furthering opportunities to connect trails.

The trail had already become one of Pennsylvania’s premier outdoor recreation destinations, boosting the economy of the Pennsylvania Wilds region. A 2024 study found the trail system generated $13.1 million in economic impact for Potter and Tioga counties in 2023 — up from $10.4 million the previous year.

Permits are required to access PennDOT and State Forest Connector Roads. Fees help cover program implementation and management costs: $70 for Pennsylvania-registered ATVs and $100 for out-of-state riders. Permits can be purchased at the Tioga, Tiadaghton, Sproul, or Susquehannock state forest district offices, Monday to Thursday: 8:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Friday: 8:00 AM – 6:00 PM. Permits can be purchased on weekends at the Tioga, Tiadaghton, and Susquehannock forest district offices. More information about permits and a detailed trail map are available here.

Riders can help maintain those positive relationships and ensure long-term trail access by riding during off-peak times and respecting speed limits; riding in smaller groups to reduce dust; cleaning up trash; and staying on designated trails and off private property. Operating an ATV while impaired is illegal.

Outdoor Recreation Boosts Pennsylvania’s Economy

Pennsylvania’s outdoor recreation industry is made up of 6,500 local parks — including 125 state parks — more than 14,000 miles of trails, and over 84,000 miles of waterways. Under the Shapiro Administration’s leadership, the industry has added $3.5 billion and approximately 12,000 new jobs to the Commonwealth’s economy. New data shows the industry grew by $1.5 billion in 2024 — reaching $20.4 billion, outpacing the national growth rate, adding 9,000 jobs to support approximately 177,000 jobs total, and generating $9.5 billion in wages across the Commonwealth.

The Shapiro Administration continues to support Pennsylvania’s outdoor recreation economy through investments in parks and trails, Pennsylvania: The Great American Getaway tourism campaign, and Outdoor Business Alliance of Pennsylvania, which supports business development and innovation across the industry.

DCNR is investing $1.4 million to expand ATV access and improve trail infrastructure across Pennsylvania in 2026. With more than 288,000 ATVs registered across the Commonwealth, the trail helps meet the rising need for well-managed riding areas that also support rural communities and boost local economies.

Last summer, Governor Josh Shapiro visited Potter County to announce a $162,461 Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) grant for the White Pine Country Store, Café & Lodge, which is located along the Northcentral Regional ATV Trail, to replace its gas pump storage tanks—reopening the only gas pump for miles.

Visit DCNR’s website for more information about ATV riding opportunities in state forests and check out DCNR’s Calendar of Events for events on public lands.