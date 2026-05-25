CLEARFIELD, PA- Among the rows of American flags, veterans, families and community members gathered Monday at the Historic Crown Crest Cemetery to honor the men and women who gave their lives in service to our nation during a solemn Memorial Day ceremony.

Special guest speaker was U.S. Army Veteran Marsha Coble. Master of Ceremonies was Gene Garmen, Commander of the John Lewis Shade American Legion Post 6 with performances by the Clearfield High School Marching Band.

Military Honors were performed by members of the Clearfield Honor Guard led by Lou Ann Karchner.

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