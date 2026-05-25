CLEARFIELD, Pa. — What began as a bold experiment in local journalism has grown into one of the region’s most recognized and trusted news platforms.

This year, GANT News celebrates its 20th anniversary, marking two decades of reporting the stories, milestones, triumphs and challenges that have shaped Clearfield County and surrounding communities.

Founded in 2006 as “Get Area News Today,” GANT emerged when online journalism was still in its infancy. Before the explosion of social media and the widespread digital transition of traditional print, GANT positioned itself at the forefront of web-based local news in Pennsylvania.

According to the Pennsylvania NewsMedia Association, GANT was among the first web-only newspapers in the state. It quickly built a loyal readership through a fast-paced reporting style and a deep commitment to local coverage. As readership expanded, so did the platform’s reach and influence.

GANT’s growth has mirrored sweeping changes within the industry. As print circulation declines across the state, online news has become vital, especially in rural communities where access to local reporting can be limited. Through these shifts, GANT has adapted while maintaining its focus on community-centered, public service journalism.

Over the past two decades, the mission has remained clear: providing timely, accurate and free local news—without mandatory subscription fees or article limits. From municipal meetings and high school sports to community events, public safety alerts and breaking news, GANT has chronicled daily life across the region.

This longevity speaks not only to technological adaptation, but also to the public’s enduring desire for reliable local coverage.

GANT has also served as a tool for community awareness, assisting law enforcement in locating missing persons and suspects, while highlighting charitable causes, nonprofits, local businesses and hometown achievements.

For many residents, checking GANT has become a daily routine—whether catching up on headlines over morning coffee, following election results, reading obituaries or celebrating local milestones. The platform was built on the belief that local stories matter and that communities stay stronger when residents are informed.

Looking forward, GANT aims to increase its staff, expand local coverage and maintain its commitment to publishing trusted stories seven days a week.

To celebrate this milestone, GANT has implemented a series of technology upgrades based on reader feedback. The site now features the “Instaread” audio platform for news on the go, as well as two new features: a local job board and an interactive community events platform.

Local stories matter. Thank you to our readers and loyal advertisers for your continued support in helping us bring you “Today’s News, Today.”

View some of our highlights in the video below.