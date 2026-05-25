CLEARFIELD, Pa. — Organizers are finalizing events for the celebration of America’s semiquincentennial in Clearfield County, with a house-decorating contest underway and the summer festival season about to kick off.

County residents are encouraged to decorate their homes to the hilt in red, white and blue, take a picture, and post it on Facebook with the hashtag #America250PAClearfieldCounty.Organizers will compile the photos on the official Facebook page. Voting via “likes” will run from Memorial Day to July 4, and the winner—to be announced July 17—will receive $250. Contestants do not need to include their address in the submission.

The America 250 PA Clearfield County committee recently held a meeting for volunteer ambassadors who will attend events throughout the county to provide information and answer questions. The ambassadors will read the Declaration of Independence July 3 and 4 in honor of the founding of the country in 1776.

Organizers will release a list of locations for the readings once they finalize it.

The annual Osceola Mills Independence Day parade will begin at 10 a.m. July 4. Organizers expect a larger-than-usual event in honor of the 250th anniversary. Commissioner John Sobel will read the Declaration of Independence at 4 p.m. July 4 at the Clearfield County Courthouse, dressed as a Revolutionary War soldier.

Duke’s Ice Cream Truck will be at the courthouse, and attendees can sign their names to a document commemorating the event.

Committee members recently viewed the rosettes for winners of more than 10 contests at the Clearfield County Fair and Harmony Grange Fair. The Clearfield County Fair premium book is still in print. Once organizers release it, details and entry info for the America 250 PA contests will be available in the book and on the fair’s website.

Wednesday, July 22, will be a free day at the fair, with games and contests planned throughout the day. The Appalachian Bearded Mafia will also host a Blue Ribbon Beard Championship Saturday, July 18.

For more information, visit www.clearfieldcountypa250.com.