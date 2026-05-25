DuBOIS, Pa. (EYT) — The swagger had faded a little by the time the Punxsutawney softball team arrived at Heidl Field on Monday morning.

Not long ago, the Chucks had stormed through much of their schedule looking every bit like a team barreling toward a postseason run. Then came a jarring 14-2 loss to Karns City.

It was the kind of setback that ripples through a team and echoes for days. It was the kind of defeat that forces a team to take a hard look at itself.

“Truly, that never happened to us that bad,” said senior Olivia Toven.

“I think we were a little high on ourselves,” added senior Brinley Hallman. “That kind of humbled us and reminded us that we need to keep working.”

Even a tense 1-0 win over DuBois Central Catholic four days later did little to restore the offense’s confidence.

“We had been struggling recently with our bats,” Hallman said.

So when Punxsutawney erupted for 10 runs in the bottom of the first inning against Clearfield in the District 9 Class 4A championship game, it felt more like a release than a long-awaited offensive explosion.

The Chucks batted around. Balls screamed into the gaps. Runners flooded the bases. And Hallman delivered the exclamation point, crushing a three-run homer as Punxsutawney built a massive early lead before surviving a furious Clearfield comeback attempt for a 13-8 victory and the district title.

Punxsutawney Area High School sports coverage on Explore and ExploreSportspa.com is brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.

“It was nice because it took the initial nerves away that we all have being seniors,” Toven said of the opening inning. “It’s nice to have almost a little bit of a comfort inning. We got to bat around and have some fun. But they definitely chipped away, and we were getting a little nervous.”

Clearfield, though, refused to give up.

After surrendering 10 runs in the first inning — only four of them earned — Bison pitcher Joell Henry settled down and gave Clearfield a chance to claw back into the game.

The Bison scored three runs in the third inning and three more in the fourth to trim the deficit to 10-6. Punxsutawney answered with a run in the bottom of the fourth, but Clearfield kept pressing, adding two more runs in the sixth to close within 11-8.

For a moment, the comfortable early cushion felt dangerously thin.

Aevril Hayward sparked the Bison offense with a double and three RBIs.

But Punxsutawney never fully unraveled.

Instead, the Chucks steadied themselves in the dugout, leaning on the composure that comes with experience and a senior-heavy lineup that has weathered plenty together.

“We were like, ‘We are OK. We got this,’” Toven said. “‘There’s nothing for us to worry about.’ We had to keep going. We couldn’t slow down.”

The Chucks responded with two crucial insurance runs in the bottom of the sixth inning, restoring breathing room before Makenna Gula worked through a scoreless seventh to seal the victory and send Punxsutawney spilling out of the dugout into celebration.

“It felt really good to win the district championship,” Hallman said. “I don’t want to say we’d been struggling with our bats, but it was really good to see everybody start hitting the ball again, especially off JoJo.”

Toven, the catalyst atop the lineup, finished 3-for-4 with two RBIs. Lindee Reed doubled and drove in two more runs for Punxsutawney.

Now the Chucks move on with a district trophy in hand and their season still alive.

Punxsutawney will play in a subregional game Wednesday with a berth in the PIAA Class 4A playoffs on the line.

“We’ll celebrate this for the rest of the day,” Hallman said, “and then get back to practice tomorrow and get ready for Wednesday.”

Punxsutawney Area High School sports coverage on Explore and ExploreSportspa.com is brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.

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