Harrisburg, PA — Pennsylvania Treasurer Stacy Garrity and Rep. Mike Armanini (R-75) announced today that more than $500,000 in unclaimed property has been returned to residents of the 75th legislative district, following recent events in St. Marys and DuBois.

“It’s truly wonderful to see such a huge sum of unclaimed property making its way back to hardworking people in Elk and Clearfield counties!” said Treasurer Garrity. “I want to thank Rep. Armanini for partnering up with Treasury to return these funds to his constituents.”

A total of $509,062.81 in unclaimed property was returned, including $116,003.81 to St. Marys, Elk County, residents and $393,059 to DuBois, Clearfield County, residents.

“How exciting that residents of the 75th District are getting reconnected with the money, medals and collectibles that are rightfully theirs!” said State Rep. Mike Armanini. “I encourage everyone to take a couple minutes to search the Treasury database or call one of my offices for help.”

Since 2021, Treasurer Garrity has returned more than $1 billion in unclaimed property, including a record of over $334 million last year.

Treasury is working to return more than $5 billion in unclaimed property to its rightful owners, including over $10.5 million available to residents of Rep. Armanini’s district, which includes parts of Elk and Clearfield counties.

More than one in ten Pennsylvanians have unclaimed property, and the average claim is worth over $1,000.

Unclaimed property can include things like dormant bank accounts, uncashed checks and forgotten stocks, and tangible items, such as collectible coins, jewelry and savings bonds, that most often come to Treasury as the contents of safe deposit boxes.

To learn more about unclaimed property or to search Treasury’s database, visit patreasury.gov/unclaimed-property.