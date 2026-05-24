CLEARFIELD, Pa. – A Curwensville man is facing trial on burglary charges for allegedly damaging a vehicle and forcing his way into a Penn Township residence earlier this month.

Police have also charged Anthony Joseph Winebold, 26, with felony criminal trespass and misdemeanor criminal mischief as well as two summary offenses stemming from the May 10 incident.

He waived his right to a preliminary hearing before District Judge Jerry Nevling Wednesday during centralized court sending his case to the Clearfield County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.

According to the affidavit of probable cause, the victim told police around 8:12 p.m. Winebold was outside her home and attempted to damage her car. She was able to record his actions from her window inside the residence.

The victim said Winebold tried to stab a hole in the right rear tire of her vehicle, but was unsuccessful. He then allegedly hit the rear passenger door with his left knee, leaving a dent in it.

She related that the doors on her home were locked to stop Winebold from entering, but he was able to break through the front door. Once inside, he yelled at her, scaring her and causing her to lock herself in her bedroom. He also broke into the bedroom where the victim was hiding, according to the report.

Police arrested him and he was arraigned on the charges on May 11. He was released from the county jail that same day after posting $25,000 bail.