Clearfield, PA – Colonial Courtyard at Clearfield is inviting the community to join in a festive luau-themed celebration as the senior living community marks the 10-year anniversary of its current building.

The anniversary event will take place on Friday, June 5, 2026, from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and promises an evening of food, entertainment, games, and family-friendly fun.

Guests will enjoy a delicious luau-style meal featuring a roasted pig prepared by Country Butcher, along with rolls, baked beans, coleslaw, parsley potatoes, fruit and drinks. Full meals will be available for just $8.00.

There will also be live entertainment by The Moore Brothers from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., a cornhole tournament hosted by Slip It In Cornhole from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., basket raffles, 50/50 drawing, craft vendors and the Dented Keg Brewery.

“We are thrilled to celebrate this milestone with the community that has supported us over the past decade,” said Brittany Gearhart, Executive Operations Officer at Colonial Courtyard at Clearfield. “This event is a wonderful opportunity for families, friends, and neighbors to enjoy a fun summer evening while getting to know our residents and team.”

Colonial Courtyard at Clearfield provides assisted living and memory care services in a warm, home-like setting. The anniversary celebration is open to the public, and everyone is encouraged to attend.

For more information, please call 814-765-2246.