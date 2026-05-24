CLEARFIELD, Pa. — The America250PA Clearfield County Ambassador Program met recently at the Visit Clearfield County Visitor Center.

This summer, the Ambassadors will represent communities throughout the county by reading the Declaration of Independence on July 3 and July 4.

Ambassadors will continue to maintain a presence at various festivals and events throughout the year, serving as touchpoints for visitors and residents to learn about America 250 celebrations happening across Clearfield County. The Ambassador Program aims to build awareness and engagement with Semiquincentennial programming while honoring the historical significance of America’s 250th anniversary.

Specific reading locations for the Declaration of Independence will be finalized and announced in the coming weeks.