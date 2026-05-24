Name: Leslie A. “Les” Shaffer

Born: September 14, 1940

Died: November 27, 2025

Hometown: Brockway, Pa.

Branch: U.S. Marine Corps

Les was a United States Marine Corps Veteran and was deployed and took part in the Cuban Missile Crisis.

He was laid to rest in the Temple Cemetery at Hazen.

Click here to view a full obituary.

All American Custom Apparel and Engraving HQ is located on Route 322 in Shippenville. The company specializes in Embroidery, Screen Printing, all kinds of awards, trophies, engraving, unique gifts, and more. As the company motto says, We can put “Almost Anything on Almost Everything.”

They can be found online at www.allamericanhq.com, by calling toll-free 1-877-402-9273 and ask for Jim Carroll, or visit them here https://www.facebook.com/AllAmericanHQ.

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