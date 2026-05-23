HARRISBURG, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) today announced that all driver’s license and photo centers, including its full-service center in Harrisburg, will be closed Saturday, May 23, 2026, through Monday, May 25, 2026, in observance of the Memorial Day holiday.

Customers may still obtain a variety of driver and vehicle products and services, including all forms, publications, and driver training manuals, online through PennDOT’s Driver and Vehicle Services website.

Driver and vehicle online services are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week and include driver’s license, photo ID and vehicle registration renewals; driver-history services; changes of address; driver license and vehicle registration restoration letters; ability to pay driver license or vehicle insurance restoration fees; driver license and photo ID duplicates; REAL ID pre-verification; and driver exam scheduling. There are no additional fees for using online services.

A complete listing of PennDOT driver and photo license center closings in 2026 is available online. If you are planning to visit one of PennDOT’s Online Messenger Service Centers, please call ahead for hours of operation during holidays.

Planning to fly domestically? You now need a REAL ID driver’s license or ID card or other acceptable form of ID – like a passport – to board a domestic flight. If you’re not sure whether a REAL ID is right for you, our REAL ID online wizard may help with your decision. Visit pa.gov/REALID today for information on how you can get a REAL ID.

Drivers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.