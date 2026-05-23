HARRISBURG, Pa. (EYT) — Governor Josh Shapiro has ordered United States and Commonwealth flags on all Commonwealth facilities, public buildings, and grounds throughout Pennsylvania to fly at half-staff on Monday, May 25, in observance of Memorial Day.

The order follows the United States Flag Code and is intended to honor members of the U.S. Armed Forces who made the ultimate sacrifice while serving the nation.

“On this Memorial Day, we remember and honor those who have made the ultimate sacrifice defending and protecting our freedoms and our nation,” Shapiro said. “Lori and I are eternally grateful to those who have put on the uniform and given their lives for our country – and to the families and loved ones they’ve left behind. On behalf of a grateful Commonwealth, may their memories be a blessing.”

According to the governor’s office, flags will be lowered to half-staff beginning at sunrise on Monday, May 25, and will return to full-staff at noon.

Pennsylvanians across the Commonwealth are encouraged to participate in the tribute.

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