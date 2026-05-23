JEFFERSON CO., Pa. (EYT) — A preliminary hearing has been rescheduled for a Gouldsboro man accused of smashing through a wall at Punxsutawney Area Hospital and leading police on a foot chase to a nearby wooded area.

Court documents show that a preliminary hearing for 50-year-old Andrew Robert Barton Jr. that was scheduled for May 7 has been continued, and will resume on June 23 at 10:30 a.m. in front of Magisterial District Judge Jacqueline J. Mizerock.

Barton faces the following charges:

Indecent Exposure, Misdemeanor 1

Disorderly Conduct Hazardous/Physical Offense, Misdemeanor 3

Loitering and Prowling at Night Time, Misdemeanor 3

False Identification to Law Enforcement Officer, Misdemeanor 3

Criminal Mischief — Damage Property, Summary

He is currently free on $5,000 unsecured bail.

Details of the case:

According to the criminal complaint, Punxsutawney-based State Police responded to the hospital on Hillcrest Drive at 11:24 p.m. on April 29.

Hospital staff told investigators that Andrew Robert Barton Jr. was running through the building, and they were unsure where he had gone, the affidavit of probable cause stated. Police said they found a smashed section of drywall in a hallway where Barton was last seen.

Surveillance footage showed Barton walking east through the parking lot, the complaint said. A police dog tracked a scent through several private backyards toward Walston Park and Ball Field. Officers noted in the affidavit that they located a hospital gown on the ground along a power line during the search.

The complaint said police found Barton completely naked in a wooded area near the public park. Once back at the hospital, Barton allegedly provided a false name and birth date to investigators. Police said his identity was confirmed using a driver’s license found with his belongings.

When asked about the drywall, Barton told police it was the “fastest way out,” according to the affidavit. Barton also allegedly told officers he believed the wall was a door, and that he had “needed to go for a walk.”

State police filed charges against Barton on April 30, according to court records. Barton was arraigned the same day before Judge Mizerock.

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