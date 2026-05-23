SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. (EYT) — A year ago, Hayden Freeman wore a scowl leaving Seth Grove Stadium.

This year, he wore a smile.

The Brookville senior walked away from the PIAA Track and Field Championships last spring frustrated after placing fourth in the Class 2A 200-meter dash, convinced he had left too much somewhere on the curve or stranded in the final straightaway.

Saturday felt different.

Freeman stormed to a runner-up finish in the 200, chasing down Beth-Center’s Deakyn DeHoet over the final meters before simply running out of track.

DeHoet exploded from the blocks, built a commanding lead around the turn and held on to win in a blistering 21.29 seconds. Freeman closed hard late and crossed in 21.65.

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“It’s hard to beat 21.29,” Freeman said. “That’s his PR. That’s a crazy time. It would’ve beaten most of the 3A kids. To be second, I’m very glad for that.”

Still, Freeman came to Shippensburg hunting gold.

He entered the state meet seeded first and matched DeHoet for the top qualifying time after Friday’s preliminaries. But the 200 meters can be cruelly short for a runner whose greatest weapon is often the final stretch.

Freeman’s charge came just a few strides too late.

“I ran a 300 indoors and I was like, ‘Wow, this might be my race,’” Freeman said with a smile. “A 300 is the perfect distance for me. I feel like that because I’m always really good at the end.”

Just reaching this point again has been a triumph in itself.

Freeman’s path back to the state podium hardly followed the clean, straight lines painted across the track.

Early in the football season during his junior year, Freeman suffered a gruesome leg injury when he was tackled from behind, breaking both his tibia and fibula.

After surgery, he spent nearly six months unable to put weight on the leg.

The fact he even returned for track season last spring was remarkable. The fact he finished fourth in the state barely a year removed from the injury bordered on astonishing.

Now fully healthy again, Freeman returned to Shippensburg with bigger goals and a stronger body.

And he nearly chased down a state title.

Freeman also earned a bronze medal Friday by placing third in the high jump, adding another standout performance to a memorable final high school meet.

“I give all the glory to God,” Freeman said. “He put me here. He tested me through an ankle injury. I got through it. I persevered.”

Next season, Freeman will continue his track career at PennWest California.

And there will be a familiar rival waiting for him there.

DeHoet is also headed to California after being recruited initially for football, though the Vulcans’ track coaches are already working to convince him to compete on the track as well.

“As soon as we finished, I said, ‘I’ll see you at Cal, man,’” Freeman said, grinning. “He was like, ‘No way. You’re going there, too?’”

Freeman is eager for what comes next.

More competition. Better training. Faster times. Higher jumps.

And perhaps even more left to chase.

“It’s just more competition,” Freeman said. “I’ll get good training. That will make my times and my heights even better. I just can’t wait.”

Brookville Area High School sports coverage on Explore and ExploreSportspa.com is brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.

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