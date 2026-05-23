DuBOIS, Pa. — DuBois City Council voted unanimously Wednesday to approve an herbicide treatment program designed to eradicate invasive plant species and protect timber growth on city property.

The approved plan targets a 210-acre parcel located just south of the Interstate 80 bridges. Kenny Kane of Generation Forest Service, who requested the application told council members that a track-mounted machine will apply the treatment. Without the application, Kane explained that invasive plants will “out-shade,” and eventually displace, more desirable native species like oak trees.

When residents and council members asked if alternatives like prescribed burning or mulching could achieve the same results, Kane explained why those methods weren’t recommended.

He said hiring a qualified “burn boss,” a legal requirement for a prescribed burn, could cost the city up to $1,000 per acre. He added that strict environmental and safety regulations heavily restrict burns near major highways. Furthermore, if smoke drifts onto Interstate 80 and causes a traffic accident, the city would face legal liability.

Kane added that mulching can cost just as much as a burn and could accelerate the growth of certain invasive species. He explained that the project will use roughly eight ounces of herbicide per acre — significantly less than standard agricultural applications.

A local beekeeper in attendance asked about the herbicide’s impact on her hives. While Kane did not have immediate data on hand, he promised to follow up with her after the meeting. He noted that the planned treatment is similar to current land-management practices utilized by the Allegheny National Forest and the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR).

In other business, council members approved several agenda items, including amending the agenda for an executive session to conduct final interviews with City Manager candidates Scott Andrejchak, Shawn Arbaugh, and Joe Fleming. They also awarded chemical bids to Univar USA Inc. and Shannon Chemical Corp., and approved resolutions for a Police Traffic Services Grant and a new City Defined Contribution Pension.

The council rejected a proposal to appoint Dr. Harold “Hank” Webster, Jeffery Aucker, Dean Ball, Joe Chestnut, Nathan Deibler, Pat Reisinger, and Jason Reed to the DuBois Environmental Advisory Committee. The appointments failed in a 4-3 vote, with Barry Abbot, Mike Piccirillo, Shirley Dahrouge, and Dick Whitaker voting against, and Bill Beers, Sam Mollica, and Mark Sullivan voting in favor.