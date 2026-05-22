William S. “Bill” Ference, 67, of Punxsutawney, passed away on Tuesday, May 19, 2026, at the Punxsutawney Area Hospital.

He was born April 19, 1959, to Walter J. and Mary Louise (Gomola) Ference in Punxsutawney.

Bill was a member of Saint Cosmas and Damian Catholic Church in Punxsutawney. He was 1977 graduate of the Punxsutawney Area High School. Bill and his sister grew up in Kramer (Stump Creek) and had a great childhood growing up there. He worked at various establishments throughout Punxsutawney, the last being Stello Foods.

Bill is survived by his sister, Barbara Ann Bowser and husband William, Punxsutawney, two daughters, Joelle DiTucci and husband Matthew, Pittsburgh, Danica Piovesan and husband Tyler, Greensburg, three grandchildren, Julius DiTucci, Thaddeus Piovesan and Everett Piovesan, and a niece Christine A. Cornacchia and husband Louis, New York City, and a great-niece Mary Cornacchia.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Mass of Christian Burial will be private.

Burial will take place at Saints Peter and Paul Byzantine Catholic Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the donor’s choice.

The family of William S. Ference is in the care of the McCabe Funeral Home, Inc., of Punxsutawney.

To share a memory or leave an online condolence, visit, www.mccabewaldronfh.com.

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