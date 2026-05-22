WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Representative Glenn “GT” Thompson (PA-15) announced the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) released $600 million in funding owed to Pennsylvania hospitals and health systems.

In March, Rep. Thompson and members of the Pennsylvania Congressional delegation called on FEMA to release the unobligated Public Assistance funding to reimburse healthcare providers for expenses incurred during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Pennsylvania’s hospitals stood by families during difficult times and did so at great costs,” Rep. Thompson said. “I was happy to work with my colleagues to have these hospitals and health systems across the Commonwealth reimbursed. These funds will go a long way in helping the challenges that rural healthcare providers face on a day-to-day basis.”



More than $270,000 was released to Albright Care Services in Union County, and more than $190 million was distributed to Geisinger Health System, which serves communities across northeastern and central Pennsylvania. UPMC, which serves several counties in the western portions of the 15th Congressional District, received upwards of $14 million in reimbursements.



During the COVID-19 pandemic, FEMA offered Public Assistance grants to help offset the significant costs to hospitals. While a significant portion of that funding was distributed, close to $600 million in reimbursements to Pennsylvania healthcare providers remained outstanding. The funds have now been released and will be reinstated to hospitals and healthcare providers throughout the Commonwealth.