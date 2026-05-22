MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (EYT) — As warmer weather brings more motorcycles onto Pennsylvania roadways, the Shapiro Administration is reminding both riders and motorists to prioritize safety and take advantage of free motorcycle training opportunities offered statewide.

According to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, there were 2,927 motorcycle crashes across Pennsylvania in 2025, resulting in 186 fatalities. Officials said that marked a decrease of 376 crashes and 33 fatalities compared to 2024.

“Any decrease in crashes and deaths on our roads is great news, but the only acceptable number of deaths is zero,” said PennDOT Secretary Mike Carroll. “Drivers and motorcyclists should continue to share the road safely and watch out for each other so this encouraging downward trend continues, until we reach zero deaths.”

PennDOT continues to offer free motorcycle training through the Pennsylvania Motorcycle Safety Program (PAMSP). Available courses include:

Basic Rider Course (BRC)

Intermediate Rider Course (IRC)

Advanced Rider Course (ARC)

3-Wheeled Motorcycle Basic Rider Course (3WBRC)

Officials noted that motorcycle permit holders who successfully complete a basic or intermediate course may earn their motorcycle license without needing to complete a skills test at a PennDOT Driver License Center.

Training is available free of charge for Pennsylvanians who hold a motorcycle permit or license.

The Pennsylvania State Police also stressed the importance of obeying traffic laws and riding responsibly.

“Motorcycle training not only includes necessary skills to avoid and survive crashes but reinforces the importance of obeying traffic laws like adherence to speed limits and no drinking and riding,” said Pennsylvania State Police Captain Hardeep Rai.

The Pennsylvania Insurance Department reminded riders that motorcycle insurance is required in Pennsylvania and noted that some insurers offer discounts for riders who complete safety training or maintain safe driving records.

Officials encouraged drivers to watch carefully for motorcycles, allow additional following distance, use turn signals, and avoid impaired driving.

Motorcyclists were advised to wear reflective clothing, use DOT-approved helmets, ride sober, obey speed limits, and perform pre-ride safety checks.

Additional information about motorcycle safety training and available course locations can be found on PennDOT’s website.

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