CLEARFIELD, PA – Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) Secretary Mike Carroll announced today that the department is investing $212 million in 80 projects in its Clearfield-based region this year to improve Pennsylvania’s roads and bridges so that drivers can get to their destinations safely and on time. This investment in state and local roads and bridges supports Governor Josh Shapiro’s vision of a safe and reliable transportation network that connects people to opportunity and each other.

“Investment in Pennsylvania’s roads is an investment in Pennsylvania’s future,” said Secretary Carroll. “Roads support millions of jobs in the retail, tourism, and construction industries, which makes maintaining and expanding our network essential to Pennsylvania’s long-term success. Governor Shapiro recognizes this and continues to show his commitment to Pennsylvania’s future with this more than $200 million investment.”

Under Governor Shapiro’s Administration, 19,451 miles of roads have been improved statewide, and work has advanced on 1,738 state and local bridges. PennDOT is building on that momentum this year and anticipates investing $212 million in District 2, which includes Cameron, Centre, Clearfield, Clinton, Elk, Juniata, McKean, Mifflin, and Potter counties. This investment includes reconstructing and resurfacing more than 115 miles of highways, sealcoating 316 miles of road, and repairing or replacing 77 bridges.

“Our region has a diverse portfolio of new projects expected to start in 2026 in addition to the 16 projects carrying over from previous construction seasons,” said PennDOT District 2 Executive Thomas Prestash. “They include the construction of new highway infrastructure, preservation of existing highway and bridge assets across our nine counties, and highway safety improvement projects, all of which are focused on delivering a safe and reliable transportation network to Pennsylvania motorists.”

Work on a pair of Interstate improvement projects continues during the 2026 construction season. In Centre County, work on the high-speed interchange project connecting Interstates 80 (I-80) and 99 (I-99) in Centre County will enhance traffic safety by relieving traffic congestion along Route 26, providing a direct connection between the two interstates and making it unnecessary to travel Route 26 to access them.

In Clearfield County, a project to improve the ride quality and extend the service life of nearly 24 miles of road and six bridges along I-80 between mile markers 97 and 120 is expected to wrap later this construction season.

In Juniata and Mifflin counties, a project to improve the ride quality and extend the service life of more than 16 miles of road between Arch Rock and Mifflintown resumed early in March and is expected to wrap around Labor Day.

Utility relocation work for a Cameron County highway restoration project that will improve the ride quality and extend the service life of approximately three-quarters of a mile of road between Spruce Street in Emporium Borough and Route 155 in Shippen Township started in early April, with highway restoration work expected to start in July.

Notable projects expected to begin or continue this year by county include:

Cameron County:

· Route 120 highway restoration project in Emporium Borough and Shippen Township, $8.8 million.

· Route 555 road and slope restoration project in Gibson Township, $1.2 million.

Centre County:

I-80 construction project to build a high-speed interchange between Interstates 80 and 99 near the Bellefonte Interchange in Marion Township, $259.3 million.

Route 26 (Jacksonville Road) highway restoration project near the Bellefonte Interchange in Marion Township, $8.6 million.

· I-99 bridge preservation project impacting 15 structures and 11 road sections on between mile markers 59-80, $3.1 million.

· Route 144 highway restoration/drainage improvement project near the intersection with 192 with impacts Centre Hall Borough and Potter Township, $1 million.

· Route 322 safety improvement project to construct a truck pull-off along the eastbound lane at the top of Port Mountain in Rush Township, $720,000.

Clearfield County:

I-80 highway and bridge preservation project between mile markers 97 and 120 impacting 24 miles of road and six bridges in Lawrence, Pine, Sandy, and Union townships, $47.7 million.

· Route 153 congestion improvement/signal upgrade project impacting 10 traffic signals along Routes 153 and 322 in Clearfield Borough, $4.8 million.

· Route 219 highway restoration project between DuBois Street and Liberty Boulevard in the City of DuBois, $2.8 million.

· Route 153 highway restoration project starting at the Route 322 intersection and continuing northbound toward S.B. Elliot State Park in Pine Township, $4.8 million.

Clinton County:

· Route 220 bridge preservation project impacting six structures in Castenea Township, $1.2 million.

· Route 120 highway restoration and slide repair near West Port in Noyes Township, $1.9 million.

Elk County:

· Route 321 highway resurfacing project and Twin Lakes Road (T-361), and structure replacement on Dahoga Road (T-364) in Jones Township, $2.5 million.

· Route 3005 (River Road) bridge replacement project over Wyncoop Run in Millstone Township, $2.4 million.

Juniata County:

· Route 235 bridge replacement project over Stoney Run in Greenwood Township, $1.3 million.

McKean County:

· Route 7405 (Arnold Avenue) bridge replacement project over Lillybridge Creek in Port Allegany, $2.6 million.

· Route 446 highway restoration project in Eldred Borough, $4.4 million.

Mifflin County:

· Route 22 highway restoration project between Arch Rock and Mifflintown, $5.7 million

· Route 522 highway resurfacing project from Lewistown to the Snyder County line, $4.9 million.

Potter County:

· Route 49 bridge restoration project impacting two structures along Route 49 over Genesee River in Bingham Township, $3 million.

As construction projects are underway in the region, the traveling public can anticipate seeing many work zones in addition to those listed above and are urged to keep in mind their safety and the safety of highway workers. When encountering a work zone, please drive the posted speed limit, turn on your headlights, pay close attention to signs and flaggers, and avoid all distractions.

Drivers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects.