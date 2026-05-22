FALLS CREEK, Pa. (EYT) — Two motorists escaped injury after a rear-end collision sent a minivan uncontrollably into a nearby building in Falls Creek Borough.

According to a report by Pennsylvania State Police in DuBois, the crash occurred on May 7 at 5:44 p.m. on Main Street (Route 830), near Church Street in Falls Creek Borough, Jefferson County.

Police reported that Olivia L. Dressler, 20, of Falls Creek, was traveling west on Main Street in a 2013 Dodge Caravan and slowed down to execute a right-hand turn onto Church Street. Traveling behind her was Toby J. Whaling, 32, also of Falls Creek, in a 2008 Saturn.

State police said Whaling failed to maintain a proper speed to avoid a collision, striking the rear end of Dressler’s vehicle.

Following the impact, the Dodge Caravan continued forward uncontrollably and struck a nearby building before coming to a final rest facing north. The Saturn traveled onto the shoulder of the roadway before coming to a final rest facing west, the report said.

Both Whaling and Dressler were wearing seat belts at the time of the collision and reported no injuries, according to police.

Police noted both vehicles sustained disabling damage and were towed from the scene by Zimmerman Towing.

Assisting troopers at the scene were members of the Falls Creek Volunteer Fire Department and Amserv Ltd. DuSan Ambulance.

Whaling was cited for a vehicle registration violation as a result of the crash, according to the report.

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