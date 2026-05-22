SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. (EYT) — Hayden Freeman is a sprinter at heart.

He prefers running through the finish line, not floating over a crossbar. Never did he imagine he’d fall in love with the high jump.

But during the indoor season, Freeman sharpened his focus in the event. By the time outdoor track arrived, the high jump had become more than just another stop between sprint races.

And on a cold, rain-soaked Friday afternoon at the PIAA Track and Field Championships, the event the Brookville senior had only recently embraced delivered him a bronze medal.

Freeman cleared 6-foot-5 before finally missing at the next height, good enough for a third-place finish in Class 2A.

He entered the meet fresh off winning the District 9 Class 2A title last week.

“It feels great because I only really started doing high jump this year at districts,” Freeman said. “So winning districts and coming to states and placing third, it’s a really good feeling.”

Earlier in the day, though, the emotions looked much different.

Coming in with the fastest 100-meter dash time in the state, Freeman clocked a disappointing 10.96 seconds and finished ninth, one spot shy of qualifying for the finals.

Just a week earlier, Freeman had blazed to a 10.64 at the District 9 Championships on his home track, setting both district and facility records.

But after rebounding in the high jump, Freeman returned to the track for the 200-meter preliminaries. Again carrying the top seed time in the state, he crossed in 22.00 seconds, tied with Beth-Center’s Deakyn DeHoet for the fastest qualifying time heading into Saturday’s finals.

“The 100 has never really been my race,” Freeman said. “It is what it is. There’s a plan. Everything happens for a reason. I got third in the high jump, so I went after it.

“The mission is always to qualify,” he added. “Make it to Saturday. The conditions stunk, but I’ve been running in this stuff the whole year. It definitely makes it easier when you run in the rain almost every meet.”

The weather became a major factor once steady rain rolled into Seth Grove Stadium during the afternoon.

Even the high jump turned dangerous and unpredictable as the conditions worsened.

“It definitely gets harder,” Freeman said. “You have a chance of slipping, or something else could hold you down. Even just the weight of the water on your body. Little things like that.”

Saturday’s forecast looks no better, with heavy rain, wind gusts up to 25 miles per hour and temperatures hovering around 50 degrees.

“You have to stay positive,” Freeman said. “Maybe around 12 o’clock tomorrow, I’ll flip the switch and get a little more angry and go out and try to get it no matter what.”

WILSON AND McELRAVY TRADE PLACES

Last week at the District 9 Championships, Brookville junior Ally Wilson and Keystone sophomore Peyton McElravy battled head-to-head in the Class 2A javelin.

McElravy edged Wilson for the district title.

On Friday, Wilson flipped the script.

Wilson placed fourth at the state meet with a throw of 123-4, while McElravy finished just behind her in fifth at a career-best 122-9.

“I think it’s good because neither one of us are rude about it,” Wilson said of the growing rivalry. “We talk every meet. We’re not butting heads. We’re just competing and having fun.”

“I think it’s cool that we know each other and compete against each other,” McElravy added. “That pushes us to work harder in practice and try our best.”

Wilson’s strong finish came one year after competing through significant pain.

Last season, she placed sixth at states despite throwing with a painful right elbow caused by an extra muscle pinching a nerve.

Wilson didn’t even know she had been born with the extra muscle until doctors discovered it while searching for the source of the pain.

She underwent surgery during the offseason to move the nerve.

Since then, the pain has largely disappeared.

Keystone’s Peyton McElravy, left, and Brookville’s Ally Wilson.

“Once the scar tissue wore off, I had no pain throwing,” Wilson said. “I was babying it at the beginning of the season and that hurt my shoulder a little bit. So it’s kind of tweaked. But I’m definitely happy with my throw. It’s five feet better than last year.”

Well, maybe not completely happy.

“I’m OK with my throw,” she said with a grin. “I’m happier with fourth place instead of sixth, but I know I can do better.”

That lingering dissatisfaction may become fuel moving forward.

“Next year,” Wilson said, “I hopefully will do even better.”

McElravy feels the same way.

The Keystone sophomore entered Friday hoping to challenge the school record of 128 feet. While she fell short, she still delivered a personal best.

“I hope to get that school record at 128,” McElravy said. “But we’ll see what happens.”

For now, though, another postseason still awaits her.

The standout slugger for the Keystone softball team will return home and prepare for Monday’s elimination game against Moniteau for the final District 9 Class 2A playoff berth.

“I’ll probably go home and hit,” McElravy said with a grin.

KOSTOK REBOUNDS

Punxsutawney junior Elliana Kostok spent the week trying to erase the frustration she carried out of the District 9 Championships.

Yes, she won her third straight district pole vault title. But she walked away unsatisfied.

Friday provided a chance to reset.

Kostok cleared 11-6 to place sixth in Class 3A.

“I was really close to 12 feet on my last attempt,” Kostok said. “I definitely needed more pull speed. But next year. There’s always next year.”

Elliana Kostok

Even after earning a medal, Kostok still wanted more.

Higher bars. Higher finishes. Higher expectations.

“I’m definitely not as satisfied as I would like to be,” she said. “I would have loved to see a PR or match my PR. But I definitely worked through whatever happened at districts. I threw that in the past. This week at practice, I focused on the mental aspect.”

That meant stripping the event down to its basics.

Kostok spent time simply carrying the pole down the runway like a beginner again, relearning rhythm, grip and timing.

It helped.

“I definitely figured that out,” Kostok said. “I didn’t have a problem, so I was really happy with that.”

THE OTHER SIDE OF STATES

There is another side to championship sports.

People see the medals. Hear the cheers. Celebrate the victories.

But heartbreak unfolds in plain sight, too.

Brookville senior Hannah Geer knows that side all too well.

Geer won state medals in both the 100- and 300-meter hurdles last season. She set records and entered her senior year looking poised for an even bigger finish.

Then came a strained hamstring that altered much of her season.

Still, she fought through it to win district titles in both hurdles events last week.

But Friday simply asked too much.

Geer finished 11th in the 100 hurdles and 14th in the 300 hurdles, missing the finals in both events.

As she walked through the rain-soaked infield after the 300 hurdles, Geer was met by teammate Ally Wilson, who wrapped her in a hug while Geer wiped tears from her cheeks.

Still, Geer leaves behind one of the most decorated track careers in Brookville history.

OTHER HIGHLIGHTS

Cranberry senior Shane Clark placed eighth in the Class 2A javelin with a throw of 174-11. … The Central Clarion 4×400 relay team of Caleb Hunter, Brady Guth, Nathan Frederick and Brody Beggs joined the Wildcats’ 4×100 relay team in Saturday’s finals after placing fourth in preliminaries with a time of 3:26.99.

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