CLEARFIELD, Pa. – An Irvona man charged with homicide by vehicle in connection with a fatal December ATV accident, pleaded guilty to a lesser charge Tuesday during sentencing court.

Chester Miller, 23, was driving the vehicle back to his residence to retrieve a tool he and the victim needed for work they were doing on a nearby property. After the victim pointed at something along the left side of the vehicle, the ATV entered the snow and “slipped sideways”, Miller told police. He attempted to regain control, but failed. The victim was thrown from the vehicle. The ATV landed on top of him.

The victim’s cause of death was determined to be injuries from the crash consisting of blunt force trauma, according to the criminal complaint.

Prior to sentencing, Miller’s attorney, Chris Pentz, noted that the sentence in this plea agreement for a probationary period was outside the regular guidelines and thanked the district attorney for “making a hard decision” for this case.

First Assistant District Attorney F. Cortez “Chip” Bell III confirmed the standard range for this crime is five to eight months of incarceration.

When Judge Joshua S. Maines asked if the victim’s family who are Amish, was in agreement with the resolution of the case, the family’s attorney, Mike Marshall, confirmed that they do agree because the victim and Miller are related.

“They live in a tight-knit community and do everything together,” he said.

Maines stated that this type of case is very difficult because it was an accident with no ill intent.

“The best thing to do is honor the victim’s family’s wishes,” he said before giving Miller a two-year probationary sentence for a misdemeanor count of involuntary manslaughter.

According to the affidavit of probable cause, police were dispatched to Henry’s Road in Beccaria Township in relation to a motor vehicle crash involving an all-terrain vehicle with two occupants at 7:39 a.m. on Dec. 9.

Chester Miller was driving and his passenger, Melvin Miller, was killed in the crash.

An investigation revealed that the two were working at a nearby residence when they realized they needed a tool they had left at their home. The owner of the vehicle, who is also the owner of the property where they were working, told police they had permission to operate the ATV which they were riding home to get the missing tool, according to the report.