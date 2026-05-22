Emery and Son Contracting, specializing in excavation and retaining walls, is looking for an experienced hardscaper.
Must know how to build retaining walls and paver patios. Equipment operation is a bonus.
Valid driver’s license required. Top pay for the right individual. Bonus programs available.
This is a great opportunity for the right individual. Located in Knox, PA.
Call 412-463-3388 for more information and to set up an interview.
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