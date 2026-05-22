Emery and Son Contracting, specializing in excavation and retaining walls, is looking for an experienced hardscaper.

Must know how to build retaining walls and paver patios. Equipment operation is a bonus.

Valid driver’s license required. Top pay for the right individual. Bonus programs available.

This is a great opportunity for the right individual. Located in Knox, PA.

Call 412-463-3388 for more information and to set up an interview.

The post Featured Local Job: Experienced Hardscaper appeared first on exploreJefferson.