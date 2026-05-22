DuBOIS, Pa. — DuBois City is achieving financial stability following its consolidation with Sandy Township.

Lisa Hagberg, a member of the interim city management team, delivered a presentation Wednesday detailing the city’s financial status and future projections. Hagberg said the municipality is stabilizing post-consolidation, though officials are still accounting for inflation and ongoing utility infrastructure obligations.

“We’re still trying to catch up,” Hagberg said. “The start-up of the treatment plant is still an unknown, and personnel and benefits are current pressures we really have to watch.”

Hagberg explained that the city is proceeding with legally required projects and currently maintains a fund balance of approximately $8.1 million.

She highlighted several administrative successes for the unified municipality, including staff cohesiveness, improved grant coordination, utility mapping and implementing technology that allows residents to pay their water bills via credit card. Hagberg added that the city remains focused on protecting core services, managing infrastructure responsibly and positioning the community for positive growth.

While Hagberg described the city as “operationally stable,” she urged continued caution.

“We have to be mindful that we’re not, ‘Oh, we have money, let’s spend,’” Hagberg said. “We need to be very watchful and good stewards. We need to be watchful of what we need to do as a new community.”

Also at the meeting, the council approved motions to continue the legal process of bringing the nine former Sandy Township fire companies under the administration of a single, unified department.

DuBois City Fire Chief Joe Mitchell said the legal restructuring is necessary to fully service equipment and formally unite the companies. The city will mail the legal documentation to each individual company for review and signatures.

Mayor Barry Abbott congratulated Mitchell and the committee members who finalized the framework.

“Wow! We finally got the fire departments coming together! Good job!” Abbott said.

Mitchell praised the current cooperation among the local stations, noting that plans are already underway for the area’s first week-long, nine-company Firemen’s Competition.