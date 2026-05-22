CLEARFIELD CO., PA- Annually, Clearfield County opens a request for proposals for the Affordable Housing Fund. This fund assists organizations and private developers to increase the availability of quality affordable housing either through sales or rental to any county resident whose annual income is less than the median income of county were considered.

Eligible projects included owner occupied rehabilitation, rental rehabilitation, first time home buyers programs, housing counseling programs, emergency repair programs, elderly, special needs, & disabled housing, veterans housing, new home construction, land banks, transitional housing, homeless shelters, community stabilization programs, foreclosure prevention, emergency rental assistance, and bridge loans for rental housing development.

A total of three applications were received and reviewed by the Redevelopment Authority based on the program guidelines. The request for funds totaled $30,000 and all three requests will be awarded funds. Those projects include:

Mature Resources Area Agency on Aging (MRAAA) – (Housing Rehabilitation) –– Funds will be used to rehabilitate housing in order to maintain a safe, and healthy living environment for senior in shared housing. The MRAAA shared housing programs offers seniors and affordable place to live and way of supplementing their income to help meet household expenses. While at the same time provides companionship and fosters social connections, reducing isolation, and building support to improve the mental and emotional well-being of seniors. (Total project cost $15,000)

$10,000

Clearfield County Housing Authority (Rental Repair Program) The Housing Authority is seeking assistance for the landlord assistance a program that provides an incentive for private investment in the improvement of rental units. This program offers landlords 50% reimbursement of costs for making such improvements up to $1,000. This ensures that there are quality rental units available thereby assuring that County families have safe decent and affordable housing. (Total project costs $20,000+)

$ 10,000

Social Enterprise Group (SEG) – (Bridge Loan for affordable housing) SEG is requesting funds to facilitate the development of Dimeling Square and The Progress Press Building (Progress Lofts). With the bridge loan requesting $10,000 a year for 3 years. SEG will acquire and land bank the Dimeling Senior Residence and The Progress Building on Locust Street, Clearfield, for redevelopment and new construction to protect 33 existing affordable housing units and creation of an additional 30 affordable housing units for tenants 55 years and older. (Total project cost 19,000,000)

$10,000

Total 2026 AHTF Funds Awarded $30,000

Including these 2026 AHTF awards $733,500 has been awarded to fund local affordable housing initiatives. In addition, these county affordable housing trust dollars have leveraged an additional $19,810,3534 in supporting match funds; for a total local investment of $20,543,853, since AHTF (Act 137) was adopted by the County Commissioners in 2012.