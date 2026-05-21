BROOKVILLE, Pa. (EYT) — The Greenberg Cadillac Museum and Spitzer Cadillac of DuBois have launched a promotional partnership to display new vehicles and offer test drives during the museum’s open weekends.

Joint promotions began this month. Spitzer Cadillac will display new 2026 models for sale at the museum, which visitors can take for test drives during the museum’s open weekends. The partners also plan to hold raffles to attract families.

The museum is open on the third weekend of each month. Admission is free with a donation to support local charities.

Dr. Greenberg, the collector behind the museum’s exhibit, moved to Brookville from Detroit and, along with his wife, built a collection of more than 85 Cadillacs. It stands as the largest collection of its kind, featuring models from 1903 to the present day. Greenberg and local volunteers fully restored the bodies, engines, and interiors of each vehicle in the museum workshop.

“Everyone thinks they know all about Cadillacs, but this promotion aims to increase awareness of the history and evolution of Cadillac and how it became the undisputed leader in style and technological innovation,” Greenberg said.

The museum also displays automotive developments such as early V8 and V16 engines, automatic transmissions, electronic features, and modern electric vehicles.

Spitzer Cadillac General Manager Don Reich praised the collection.

“It’s natural to join forces around this incredible brand and to promote both old and new Cadillacs,” Reich said. “We’re excited to top off the museum’s vintage collection with the very latest in Cadillac offerings.”

The museum is located at 67 South White Street in Brookville. The 2026 opening dates are:

June 20 and 21

July 18 and 19

August 15 and 16

September 26 and 27

October 17 and 18

Hours are 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.

For more information, visit www.GreenbergCadillacMuseum.com.

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