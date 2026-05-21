CLEARFIELD, Pa. — The Clearfield Borough Council canceled its meeting scheduled for 5 p.m. today, May 21, due to ongoing threats directed at elected officials, borough staff and their families.

Borough officials stated that safety remains their top priority. Additionally, administrative offices are closed to the public today and Friday, May 22. Residents requiring assistance can contact the borough at 814-765-7817. Officials will share information regarding rescheduled meetings when it becomes available.

“It’s a sad day for our amazing small town,” Mayor Mason Strouse said via email. “People can disagree without threatening or harassing elected officials, staff and their families, and we should all expect better from one another as a community. Right now, our focus is on the safety and wellbeing of everyone involved. We appreciate the understanding and support from so many.”

Tonight’s meeting was highly anticipated, as the published agenda indicated the council was slated to take action on the future of borough law enforcement following its decision to exit the Clearfield Regional Police Department (CRPD) charter.

According to the agenda, council members were expected to vote to hire Rob Witherite as the future chief of the Clearfield Borough Police Department upon the dissolution of the CRPD, and to request letters of interest from current regional police staff.

The hiring of Witherite has prompted ongoing questions from the public and local media following a disputed vote earlier this month. At the conclusion of the May 7 meeting, council entered an executive session to discuss “legal matters” and informed attendees that no official action would occur afterward. However, council later reconvened the regular session—after the public live feed had been disconnected—and voted to hire Witherite.

Under Act 65 of the Pennsylvania Sunshine Law, municipal agencies may only amend a published agenda during a meeting through a public, majority vote of the members present. No such vote to amend the agenda occurred during the public portion of the May 7 meeting, nor did the borough post an amended agenda 24 hours in advance as required by state law.

Despite demands from the public and media to void the unannounced May 7 personnel action, no motion to rescind the vote to hire Witherite appeared on this evening’s canceled agenda.