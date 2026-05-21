SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. (EYT) — By the time most athletes are finally heading home for dinner, Peyton McElravy is still throwing.

A softball practice ends. A game wraps up. The field empties. But the day is far from over for the Keystone sophomore.

She trades a glove for a javelin and heads back to work.

Not because anyone is forcing her to do so. Not because she has some carefully designed training plan pinned to a wall somewhere. Mostly because she knows there are still throws inside her she hasn’t reached yet.

“Sometimes I’ve thrown after softball games, and on the weekends, just trying to get my maximum reps in,” McElravy said.

That has become normal life for the Keystone sophomore this spring. Her true feat of athleticism has been balancing softball and track at the same time while trying to improve in an event she only picked up a year ago.

Some days, she said, the workload stretches to four straight hours between the two sports.

“It’s tough sometimes splitting time and trying to get a full amount at each thing,” she said.

Always time for a pickleball game, though. She started dabbling in that sport this year as well.

Ah, the endless energy of youth.

Through it all, things are beginning to click.

At the District 9 Track and Field Championships, McElravy walked into the finals seeded second in the javelin, but things didn’t exactly start the way she hoped. Her preliminary throws left her sitting fourth heading into finals.

For a younger athlete, especially at districts, that could have easily snowballed.

Instead, McElravy relaxed.

Then came the best throw of her career.

“I felt really good,” she said. “It was unexpected, so I feel like that kind of made a difference.”

Peyton McElravy

There was relief in her voice afterward, but also a little disbelief.

The kind athletes feel when something finally works exactly the way it does in practice.

“I feel like on that throw, it just all came together,” she said. “I knew I could do it and I’ve done it in practice. That one, it just all worked out.”

That may be the frustrating beauty of the javelin. Sometimes the breakthrough throw doesn’t feel forced at all. It just feels clean.

McElravy has spent much of this season chasing that feeling consistently.

Right now, she believes the next step isn’t necessarily throwing harder. It’s cleaning up the small details at the finish of her motion.

“I’m going to focus on following through better because I’ve struggled with that the last couple of meets,” she said. “And staying tall. It’s all about the ending.”

The scary part for everyone else is she’s still relatively new to all of this.

McElravy only started throwing javelin last season as a freshman. Now she’s headed back to Shippensburg for the PIAA Track and Field Championships, which begin on Friday, with the kind of confidence that only comes from having already experienced it once before.

“Being able to go there last year, I know what to expect,” she said. “I feel like I’ll definitely be more confident and ready for this year.”

And the goals are getting bigger now.

The Keystone school record sits at 128 feet. McElravy already has her eyes on it.

“My goal is definitely the school record at 128,” she said. “I think I can get that.”

FREEMAN SEEDED FIRST

After a blistering performance at the District 9 championships where Brookville senior Hayden Freeman set two district and facility records on his home track in the 100-meter dash and 200-meter dash, he is seeded first on both heading into the state meet.

Freeman finished the 100 in 10.64 seconds and crossed the finish line in the 200 in 21.48.

Last year in Shippensburg, Freeman was disappointed with his fourth-place finish in the 200.

It served as motivation.

“It definitely hasn’t left my head,” Freeman said.

Just getting back on the track was something of a miracle for Freeman last season.

Early in the football season opener as a junior, an awkward tackled from behind snapped the tibia and fibula just above Freeman’s ankle. The break was so severe, he was taken to the hospital by medical helicopter and underwent surgery to repair the break.

He couldn’t put weight on his leg for months.

The thing about being immobile for so long is it brings what an athlete cares about into full focus. He spent that time “playing lots of video games,” he said, laughing, but also thinking about his clear goals when he returned.

This weekend he hopes to finally achieve them with a pair of gold medals draped around his neck.

“It feels great just knowing where I came from, knowing how much work I put in,” Freeman said.

KRUG READY FOR FINAL HURDLE

Meanwhile Freeman’s teammate, senior Sam Krug is chasing his own redemption.

Krug won District 9 titles in both the 110- and 300-meter hurdles last week, but still feels like he has more to prove.

No better place to do that than on track’s biggest stage.

Krug is seeded third in the 110 hurdles with a time of 14.56. He could have rivaled the top time in the state, turned in by Jasper Shepps of Juniata at 14.16, had he not clipped the final hurdle at the district meet.

Krug has spent much of this week working on his form to prevent that from happening again.

“That’s been kind of the recurring problem,” Krug said. “I get out really well through the first 60, 70 meters of the race, and then it’s the last three hurdles I hit. I’ve been able to adapt to it. I’m still running good times. Its just that could be the difference between first, second or third at state.”

GEER-ING UP

Another Brookville standout, Hannah Geer, set a clear goal for herself at the District 9 championships.

Just survive.

With a strained right hamstring that felt tight, Geer throttled down, but still cruised to wins in the 100 and 300 hurdles.

The goal this week is just as clear.

Hannah Geer

No holding back.

Her hamstring, which kept her off the track for the better part of three excruciating weeks this season, is cooperating this week.

“My hamstring feels really good this week,” the senior said. “Feel back to its normal self. Still a bit of tightness, which is gonna stay, but feels 10 times better than how I did at districts.”

Geer is seeded ninth in both events, but has posted times comparable to the top three runners in the field this season.

WILSON AND FRITSCH BATTLE AGAIN

After dueling all day in the pole vault last week — and both having the gold medal around their necks for a time — Karns City’s Alex Wilson and Brookville’s John Paul Fritsch will battle again at the state meet.

Fritsch was the apparent winner at the district championships last week, but hours later it was discovered that a tiebreaker rule change meant that Wilson was actually the champion.

Both had cleared 14 feet, 6 inches. Wilson had fewer misses.

Wilson is seeded second and Fritsch third.

MORE BLISS

The javelin and the name Bliss are inseparable.

Hudson Bliss is the latest to carry on the tradition.

The Union/A-C Valley senior is seeded sixth, one spot behind District 9 Class 2A champion Shane Clark of Cranberry, after the two battled at the District 9 championships last week.

Clark threw 176-2 and Bliss was right behind at 175-11.

Bliss will throw at Bucknell University next season. His sister, national champion javelin thrower and former PIAA champ Evie Bliss is there.

GOOD KNIGHT

In Class 3A, Franklin junior Logan Knight has designs on two state medals.

He set a school record in the discus at the District 10 Track and Field championships with a throw of 167-7 and is seeded fifth.

Knight is seeded eighth in the shot put.

RECORD-SETTING CHUCKS

The Punxsutawney girls 4×100 relay team was unaware their first-place finish at the District 9 Class 3A championships also came with a record.

When told, they erupted into celebration.

The quartet of Adelynn Lewis, Natalie Burkett, Evelynn Neale and Maggie Guidice have been chasing two things for most of the season: that mark and pesky DuBois.

Members of the Punxsutawney 4×100 relay team celebrate after finding out they broke the school record in the event at the District 9 Track and Field Championships.

They conquered both with a time of 50.15

“It felt really good because we were trying to beat DuBois all season,” Neale said. “It finally happened.”

They have a big hill to climb in Shippensburg, seeded 25th.

But they are in the race and that’s all that matters.

“We knew it was going to be a close race. DuBois has a lot of amazing girls and that gives us the extra push and really helps us.”

GIRLS

CLASS 2A

4×800: 1-Hughesville 9:14.64, 10-Cranberry 9:47.11, 20-Elk County Catholic 10:03.16; 100-meter hurdles: 1-Amarah Crabbe (West Catholic) 14.44, 9-Hannah Geer (Brookville) 15.11, 14-Isabella Brandon (Keystone) 15.27, 22-Avery Ortz (Redbank Valley) 15.79; 100-meter dash: 1-Hailey Jenkins (Catasauqua) 12.04, 14-Phoebe Brandon (Karns City) 12.55, 21-Aubrey Young (DuBois Central Catholic) 12.69; 1,600-meter run: 1-Baylee Espinosa (Lewisburg) 4:55.30, 19-Beatrice Kolesar (Cranberry) 5:17.10, 25-Izzy Keister (DuBois Central Catholic) 5:33.55; 4×100: 1-Hughesville 48.47, 22-Karns City 51.14, 24-Keystone 51.45; 400-meter run: 1-Brenna Kuhl (Seneca) 56.10, 12-Lily Lehmeier (Port Allegany) 59.35; 21-Maddie Lanzel (Elk County Catholic) 1:00.24; 300-meter hurdles: 1-Kylie Temple (Hughesville) 43.67, 9-Hannah Geer (Brookville) 46.51, 16-Maddy Macafee (Johnsonburg) 47.43; 800-meter run: 1-Brenna Kuhl (Seneca) 2:15.15, 20-Isla Lehmeier (Port Allegany) 2:23.56, 21-Adisen Jackson (Central Clarion) 2:24.09; 200-meter dash: 1-Deayja Cain (Neighborhood Academy) 24.90, 14-Avery Ortz (Redbank Valley) 25.84, 25-Brianna Manno (Keystone) 26.52; 3,200-meter run: 1-Baylee Espinosa (Lewisburg) 10:39.06, 11-Beatrice Kolesar (Cranberry) 11:20.02; 20-Corabel Shiley (Oil City) 11:33.96, 24-Abbie Hastings (North Clarion) 12:14.26; 4×400: 1-Hughesville 3:59.27, 18-Port Allegany 4:10.60, 22-Elk County Catholic 4:11.39

High Jump: 1-Baylee Sleek (Conemaugh Township) 5-6, 13-Katie Straub (Elk County Catholic) 5-2, 21-Mya Jones (Karns City) 5-0; Pole Vault: 1-Aleah Morgante (Grove City) 12-8½, 10-Madey McKean (Smethport) 10-3, 18-Darien Wenner (Cranberry) 9-6; Long Jump: 1-Olivia Thomas (Mid Valley) 19-5, 21-Tabitha Connolly (Cameron County) 17-2¼, 32-Phoebe Brandon (Karns City) 16-8¾; Triple Jump: 1-Olivia Thomas (Mid Valley) 40-10¾, 29-Miley Geibel (Kane ) 34-9¼, 30-Lanie Weisner (Elk County Catholic) 34-6½; Shot Put: 1-Zoe Bupp (Shenango) 42-5½, 15-Jennifer Sherry (Coudersport) 35-8¼; 18-Matia Brown (Kane) 34-4½; Discus: 1-Alexis McRoberts (Canton Area) 140-1, 15-Breah Petrof (113-2, 17-Allyn Hagan (Redbank Valley) 111-6; Javelin: 1-Anna McKinley (Shenango) 137-6, 6-Peyton McElravy (Keystone) 121-5, 9-Ally Wilson (Brookville) 120-2

BOYS

CLASS 2A

4×800: 1-Lewisburg 7:53.37, 14-Central Clarion 8:14.25, 23-Karns City 8:23.14; 110-meter hurdles: 1-Jasper Sheppe (Juniata) 14.16, 3-Sam Krug (Brookville) 14.56, 20-Tysin Boschert (Kane) 15.59; 100-meter dash: 1-Hayden Freeman (Brookville) 10.64, 13-Brody Beggs (Central Clarion) 10.97, 25-Braylon Wagner (Redbank Valley) 11.10, 27-Caleb Hunter (Central Clarion) 11.14; 1,600-meter run: 1-Blake Glass (Fort LeBoeuf) 4:13.17, 30-Ty Fiscus (Brookville) 4:31.20, 31-Liam Whitling (Brookville) 4:31.55; 4×100: 1-Palisades 42.59, 16-Central Clarion 43.52, 25-Union/A-C Valley 43.99; 400-meter dash: 1-Jacob Costanzo (Dunmore) 48.88, 13-Noah Sherman (Northern Potter) 50.16, 30-Owen Kaufman (Karns City) 51.39; 300-meter hurdles: 1-Blake Cook (Corry) 37.33, 5-Sam Krug (Brookville) 39.00, 26-Tysin Boschert (Kane) 41.11; 800-meter run: 1-Blake Glass (Fort LeBoeuf) 1:54.16, 9-Dalton Wenner (Cranberry) 1:56.92, 10-Jackson Nicewonger (North Clarion) 1:57.67; 200: Hayden Freeman (Brookville) 21.48, 19-Logan Skibinski (Union/A-C Valley) 22.59; 3,200-meter run: 1-Jonah Montagnese (Quaker Valley) 9:10.60, 25-Ty Fiscus (Brookville) 9:46.32, 26-Liam Whitling (Brookville) 9:53.50, 4×400: 1-Catasauqua 3:20.02, 7-Central Clarion 3:25.86, 9-Oil City 3:26.38, 10-Brookville 3:26.62, 13-Karns City 3:27.06, 24-Cranberry 3:28.92

High Jump: 1-Jasper Shepps (Juniata) 6-10¼, 12-Hayden Freeman (Brookville) 6-326-Cole Findlay (Cranberry) 6-1; Pole Vault: 1-Jacob Mackey (Oley Valley) 15-6¼, 2-Alex Wilson (Karns City) 14-6, 3-John Paul Fritsch (Brookville) 14-6; Long Jump: 1-Emmanual Bolmer (Catasaqua) 22-10¾, 7-Cole Findlay (Cranberry) 22-2¾, 9-Parker Kalgren (Brookville) 22-2¾; Triple Jump: 1-Javon Johnston (Shady Side Academy) 46-6¾, 8-Lachlan Tabacheck (Oswayo Valley) 45-1½, 26-Aidan Fox (Union/A-C Valley) 41-7¼; Shot Put: 1-Masob Friedman (Fort LeBoeuf) 59-2½, 11-Ethan Tarbox (Port Allegany) 52-3, 25-Oryn Vander Kelen (Brookville) 46-11½; Discus: 1-Troy Raup (Danville) 171-5, 5-Ethan Tarbox (Port Allegany) 165-1, 25-Levi Miller (Johnsonburg) 142-2; Javelin: 1-Ethan Reed (SthrnColumbia) 205-7, 5-Shane Clark (Cranberry) 176-2, 6-Hudson Bliss (Union/A-C Valley) 175-11

BOYS

CLASS 3A

4×800: 1-Mifflin County 7:43.37, 23-Erie 8:05.81, 27-Saint Marys Area 8:18.55; 110-meter hurdles: 1-Cyrus Saunders (Neshaminy) 13.79, 5-Logan Kohler (Bradford) 14.19; 100-meter dash: 1-Frank Bediako (Bensalem) 10.58, 25-Tucker Scott (Clearfield) 11.07; 1,600-meter run: 1-Carter Smith (Mifflin County) 4:05.68, 26-Rocco Grande (Erie) 4:29.87, 28-Chris Setree (Punxsutawney) 4:43.05; 4×100: 1-Garnet Valley 41.12, 30-DuBois 42.99; 400-meter dash: 1-Olo Kolade (Downingtown West) 47.78, 27-Elijah Flemmings (Erie) 49.92, 30-Brett Sullivan (DuBois) 51.36; 300-meter hurdles: 1-Dominic Harvey-Sheppard (Wissahickon) 37.81, 9-Logan Kohler (Bradford) 38.99; 800-meter run: 1-Josh Sharp (Upper Darby) 1:50.82, 22-Deacon Pierce (McDowell) 1:56.69, 29-Aaron Bennett (Saint Marys) 2:02.44; 200-meter dash: 1-Frank Bediako (Bensalem) 21.02, 25-Tymir Phillips (Meadville) 22.50, 27-Harrison Blakeslee (DuBois) 22.64; 3,200-meter run: 1-Nicholas Mazzeo (Lower Merion) 8:57.10, 26-Rory Grande (Erie) 9:44.20, 29-Chris Setree (Punxsutawney) 10:13.27; 4×400: 1-Downingtown West 3:15.82, 21-McDowell 3:26.76, 22-Bradford 3:29.66. High Jump: 1-Noah Popp (St. Joseph’s) 6-10, 24-Ryan Wildenauer (DuBois) 6-1; Pole Vault: 1-Alex Undorf (Unionville) 15-1, 5-Enzo Aiello (Bradford) 14-8; Long Jump: 1-Tymir Phillips (Meadville) 24-6½, 5-Fabian Sherk (Bradford) 23-2¾; Triple Jump: 1-Brayden Billman (New Oxford) 50-4, 5-Jonah Stucchio (Grove City) 46-4¾, 30-Fabian Sherk (Bradford) 43-8½; Shot Put: 1-Colin Sturges (Perkiomen Valley) 63-2, 7-Brennen Dinsmore (Meadville) 57-0, 8-Logan Knight (Franklin) 56-11½, 28-Andrew Giordano (Bradford) 50-4½; Discus: 1-Grayson Pitman (Avon Grove) 184-2, 5-Logan Knight (Franklin) 167-7, 24-Tyler Sheeley (Saint Marys) 152-6; Javelin: 1-Hunter Pitcavage (Dallas) 214-7, 14-Landon Rippy (Saint Marys) 181-11.

GIRLS

CLASS 3A

4×800: 1-Central Bucks East 9:10.22, 26-Punxsutawney 9:46.18; 100-meter hurdles: 1-Aydriane Bowden (Kennett) 13.61, 35-Haley Custaney (Clearfield) 15.45; 100-meter dash: 1-Amirah Nesmith (Cheltenham) 11.47, 24-Sophia O’Dea (Altoona) 12.35, 32-Reagan Dinger (DuBois) 12.46; 1,600-meter run: 1-Reese Miller (Gwynedd-Mercy) 4:48.04, 31-Bella Wildnauer (DuBois) 5:23.14; 4×100: 1-JP McCaskey 47.23, 24-Punxsutawney 50.15; 400-meter dash: 1-Kaddel Howard (Cedar Crest) 51.48, 19-Alena Urbanowicz (Fort LeBoeuf) 57.57, 26-Sophia Campolong (Clearfield) 59.17; 300-meter hurdles: 1-Aydriane Bowden (Kennett) 41.66, 27-Ajaycia Alexander (Altoona) 45.90, 30-Adelynn Lewis (Punxsutawney) 46.27; 800-meter run: 1-Vivian Salerno (JP McCaskey) 2:11.20, 19-Megan Puleio (Meadville) 2:15.58, 28-Riley Miller (Punxsutawney) 2:20.88; 200-meter dash: 1-Kaddel Howard (Cedar Crest) 23.48, 25-Reagan Dinger (DuBois) 25.85; 3,200-meter run: 1-Kathryn Froelich (Peters Township) 10:15.64, 24-Ella Wieczorek (General McLane) 11:22.44, 27-Bella Wildnauer (DuBois) 11:57.98; 4×400: 1-Cumberland Valley 3:50.72, 23-Punxsutawney 4:00.67, 31-McDowell 4:09.84. High Jump: 1-Lexi Boiardi (Avon Grove) 5-5, 4-Jamie Kociela (Franklin Regional) 5-5, 23-Riley Peters (DuBois) 5-1; Pole Vault: 1-Maddie Fuhrmeister (Central Bucks West) 13-6, 15-Elliana Kostok (Punxsutawney) 11-0; Long Jump: 1-Aydriane Bowden (Kennett) 20-7¾, 17-Evelynn Neale (Punxsutawney) 17-11; Triple Jump: 1-Nevaeh Baran (Greater Nanticoke) 39-11, 25-Audrey Kennis (DuBois) 35-5½; Shot Put: 1-Isabella Furgison (Selinsgrove) 45-9½, 22-Robin Zimmer (Fort LeBoeuf) 34-9¾, 24-Izzy Collins (Saint Marys) 33-4½; Discus: 1-Maddie Henne (Wilson) 136-6, 21-Izzy Collins (Saint Marys) 103-0; Javelin: 1-Ava Flicker (Perkiomen Valley) 159-1, 20-Aerith Caracciolo (Punxsutawney) 110-5.

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